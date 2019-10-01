EAST RIVER — There was nothing that could separate Bluefield and PikeView Tuesday night, in a match which ended in in a 1-1 draw at East River Soccer Complex.
Neither team could get into a rhythm with small fouls being called throughout and the referees brought together both teams before the game issuing warnings due to problems last time they played.
“Difficult game to play when warning are given out before games are even started by referees so it makes it difficult to play when you’re not used to having to play scared the entire time,” Bluefield head coach Monty Matthews said.
At the start both teams were getting use to the slower pace of the game and PikeView (5-1-6) had a number of key players nursing minor injuries.
“They called the game very close and it slowed down both teams a lot,” PikeView coach Lance Pritchett.
The scoreless game was broken in the 48th minute when Kaleb Dunn received the ball just outside the penalty area. He took a second to turn his body before firing a shot into the near corner that was unsavable.
“That looked like one of his best shots of the year,” Pritchett said.
The Panthers had 19 shots for the game forcing eight saves out of Beavers goalie William Matthews.
At the start of the second half the Panthers had a chance with only the goalie to beat but the shot flew over the crossbar.
“Just didn’t play our best game, we just could not finish a shot,” Pritchett said.
As the second half went on Bluefield (3-5-2) came alive with Braeden Crews guiding the attack from the midfield. He was able to control possession for the Beavers and create opportunities.
Crews used his basketball skills to drive through the PikeView defense in the 61st minute and score the tying goal.
“That was his basketball skills coming back to him at his feet and he made a great run, made a nice little move and a good finish,” Matthews said.
Bluefield had 18 shots on the game and forced nine saves out of goalie Dylan Blake.
Both teams struggled to get into the other’s box and were left to shoot from long distance.
The defenses were solid in stopping chances while the goalies were aggressive in coming out when they needed to.
William Matthews had a couple of chances to score late as he came up from goal to take free kicks before having to spring back in case of a quick attack from the Panthers.
Girls Match
An action-packed game between the Lady Beavers and Lady Panthers followed with Bluefield coming out 4-1 winners.
Both teams had numerous chances to score with shots deflecting off the posts but Bluefield was in control having 31 shots for the evening with 20 of them being on target.
“We had a lot more shots on goal than went in but we’re definitely happy with outcome,” Bluefield girls coach Taylor Bulson said.
PikeView (2-9) went ahead in the 15th minute when Rebecca Johnson found a space in the center of the field and used her speed to outrun everybody before slotting the ball home.
The response was quick with Bluefield (7-7-1) getting on the board five minutes later. Kellan Tabor threaded a pass beyond the PikeView defense where Taylor Papa was able to run onto before tying the game.
The Beavers took the lead in the 32nd minute when Tabor drew a foul just outside the area and on the ensuing free kick found the top corner of the goal.
“The free kick was very nice,” Bulson said
“It’s not the first time she’s scored on one of those.”
Throughout the entire game the Beavers kept possession with solid passing which gave the Panthers very few opportunities to create their own scoring chances.
“I was pleased because we’ve been working on passing in practice the last few practices and we saw a vast improvement this evening so I was very pleased with that,” Bulson said.
Tabor added to the lead in the 46th minute with her second goal of the game off an assist from Jaisah Smith.
The Beavers rounded out the scoring in the 77th minute when Papa got behind the Panthers defense and fired home her second goal of the game.
