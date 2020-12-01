BLUEFIELD — Fred Simon has been head football coach at Bluefield High School since taking the reins from John Chmara in 1986. Over that 35-year span, Simon has led the Beavers to five state championships in 12 state championship game appearances.
Or is it 13? This past Saturday’s 21-19 Class AA state semifinal loss to Fairmont Senior at Mitchell Stadium resulted in the Polar Bears being declared Class AA state champs by the WVSSAC three hours after that game concluded. State COVID-19 eligibility protocols had basically eliminated the last teams that might’ve advanced. The Super Six Weekend— which had been slated to be played this Friday and Saturday at Wheeling Island Stadium — was cancelled.
Simon said he was uncertain if Saturday’s game with Fairmont Senior qualified Bluefield as Class AA state runner up. And, quite frankly, he didn’t care.
“I don’t know. If you don’t win it all, it doesn’t really matter to me. We could finish last as far as I’m concerned. I hate to say it, but that’s how I feel about it. Nobody remembers the second place team. I may have sour grapes on that and some people may disagree but I just feel you do your best to finish first. That’s what we’re always fighting for,” Simon said.
At the same time the Beavers veteran head coach remains extremely proud of how his kids fought back under ‘the craziest adverse conditions,’ having lost two starting linemen in a 24-hour period just prior to kickoff. The Beavers battled their way out of an early 14-0 hole against one of the state’s other premier Class AA football programs and managed to get within a field goal’s reach of victory with just over two minutes remaining in the game.
“They gave it everything they had. I was extremely proud of them,” Simon said.
You might say that his feelings about the game were extremely ambivalent — which more or less reflects his feelings about the way the entire 2020 season transpired. He’s happy that Bluefield (7-2) put another winning season in the history book, but disappointed that the state title eluded them. He’s happy that the Beavers got to play out its season, but disappointed that so many other West Virginia teams did not. He was disappointed by the unusually stressful circumstances of shepherding his team through the 2020 season, but is happy his team isn’t facing the grueling and surreal ordeal of a February kickoff, as is the case in neighboring Virginia.
“I was really happy with the experience we gained as far as being able to play, because it could have been a lot worse. But it wasn’t an easy trip. A lot of ups and downs. A lot of stress,” Simon said.
There was one more rather significant thing to be ambivalent about. On the one hand, Simon is proud of the fact that no Beavers players tested positive for COVID-19 from the time preseason workouts began through the conclusion of Saturday’s state semifinal at Mitchell Stadium. On the other hand, he was disappointed by the number of times he had to sit out players for two-week quarantines due to COVID-19 contact tracing protocols in spite of his program’s success at keeping its own workouts, practices, locker room, game facilities and procedures COVID-free.
“ If [Bluefield High School] had been virtual the whole time, nobody would have had to sit out. We never had anybody catch COVID,” said Simon, noting that every one of his kids who had been quarantined was on account of potential exposure from a bus driver or teacher who tested positive.
“We kept our players outside as much as possible. Half would come in and dress while the other half was outside. We did our best to social distance. Nobody on our team that I know of had the virus, period. They were just around a teacher for more than 15 minutes or a bus driver and because of that contact they had to sit out and go home for two weeks,” he said.
Simon admitted that COVID-19 contact tracing protocols created a bad break that had some effect on Saturday’s game with Fairmont Senior.
At 10 p.m. on Friday night, the Beavers learned that 6-foot-6, 358 pound starting lineman Derick Flack — who could have been immensely useful at defensive tackle given the Polar Bears emphasis on the running attack — had to sit out Saturday’s game because he’d ridden on a school bus driven by a person who subsequently tested positive.
Things went from bad to worse on Saturday when Bluefield lost 270-pound Omarion Walton to injury during the opening series of the game.
“What a lot of people may not realize about us is that we lost two of our offensive and defensive linemen within 24 hours. With what Fairmont was running at us, it would have been nice to have them.
“Fairmont figured if they couldn’t throw on us, they’d just keep the ball away from us. We could have matched up with them, but we just didn’t have the size because we didn’t have those kids,” Simon said.
“That stuff went on throughout the season. You never knew when somebody would have to sit out because they’d been around somebody else [that had COVID-19].
“Now, if you’re able to plan for that, like on a Tuesday or a Wednesday, you’ve got a couple of days to get somebody in and rep them what they need to know. Not just explaining it quickly and getting just a couple of reps. That’s what we had [on Saturday],” the Beavers coach said.
It was a headache, Simon said, but Bluefield wasn’t the only team that encountered this scenario. The 2020 season was a unique experience with everyone involved, from the high school coaches and athletic directors all the way up to the WVSSAC leadership. If we have to go through something else like this again, everyone should be better prepared to deal with it, he said.
“I’m sure after this craziness is over things will improve. It’s like you’ve played a team and gotten used to them, so you know a little bit better what to do with them the next time. I know that they’ll do a better job with it. But for now ... it’s been different. It’s just been different,” he said.
“It’s one of the craziest times I’ve ever been through. Hopefully, we’ll get something resolved here within the next two months ... so we never have to go through it again. But hey, who knows?”
Ideally, Simon looks forward to the day when coaching a sport as complicated as football can shed all the extra encumbrance of 2020’s pandemic procedures and protocols.
“It’ll be great. I’m looking forward to it,” Simon said. “I just hope it hurries up and gets here.”
