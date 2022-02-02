BLUEFIELD — Once again, Ryker Brown is going upstate
Brown, a standout Bluefield Beaver quarterback-linebacker, accepted a four-year scholarship Wednesday to continue his football career at the University of Charleston. In his three varsity seasons at BHS, the 6-3/200-lb. senior helped perennial powerhouse Bluefield to three straight playoff campaigns, including a combined 26 wins during that span in which the Beavers advanced to a pair of state championship games amid the topsy-turvy COVID play stoppages.
“I cannot say enough about my time at Bluefield,” notes Brown, “and I feel like the University of Charleston is another great program on the next level. I have had success here and I think I am going straight into more success at the collegiate level.”
Indeed, under the direction of 10-year coach Pat Kirkland, Charleston has compiled an impressive resume in the Division II Mountain East Conference including an 8-2 record last year. Kirkland, the 2015 West Virginia Intercollegiate Conference Coach of the Year, has had teams featuring a number-one ranked offense and defense and on five occasions, the Golden Eagles have been ranked among the Top 25 teams in the nation.
Brown admits he thinks Charleston “has the right trajectory” for success which is the same reason he and his family moved to Bluefield before his second year of high school. As a freshman, the Bozoo native played football and baseball at nearby James Monroe before making the move to BHS.
“The quality of competition here at Bluefield – and that includes not only the teams we play but the competition among team members to get better and make each other better, is just outstanding. I know it has helped me to improve my game,” he says.
Brown plans to pursue a degree in criminal justice at UC with an eye toward someday joining the Federal Bureau of Investigation. With a 3.7 Grade Point Average in a rigorous academic workload, he also credits his teachers, pointing out the particular contributions of Gail Webb (English) and Tim Roberts (math) to prepare him academically. He is an honor student and Promise Scholar.
He also was a hard hitter and effective pitcher for the Beaver baseball team, which won 25 games last season. Brown admits that baseball “was maybe my favorite sport for many years – I still love it, and who knows? There might be a chance to play collegiately sometime. That is something I would have to look at if the opportunity presented itself but right now my focus is definitely on football.”
Brown is also a hard hitter on the football field and a determined two-way player for the Beavers. He says he feels his strengths on the gridiron include “a strong arm on offense and a willingness to make the tackle on defense.” The versatile signal-caller was able to help Bluefield with that big arm and very often with his quick feet and scrambling speed when plays unraveled.
“I am confident in my ability to make the right decision during a play,” Brown says. “I am able to stay calm under pressure and I have the will to make something work. Coach (Fred) Simon had confidence in me here and I hope my college coaches will, too.”
Simon commented, “I am so happy for Ryker. He and his family are great people and I think this (Charleston) decision is absolutely the right one. He is someone I will truly miss and I wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”
Brown impressed offensive coordinator Fritz Simon equally, who says, “Ryker came in here (BHS) willing to play anywhere and wherever we put him, he had success. He just wanted to be on the field. He has that leadership quality. Whichever side of the ball he played on, he was the captain. His teammates looked to him.”
Simon adds, “I wish we had more time with him. He only had his senior year, and it was cut short by the pandemic. Still, he passed for 1,500 yards and rushed for 400 more (a 5-yards-per-carry average) with 10 rushing touchdowns. He completed 69 percent of his passes and had a 4-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Plus, from his middle linebacker slot, he had three interceptions. Some kind of player and so tough. Most players would have come out of the game with a torn calf muscle like he had in the state semifinals but he wanted to stay out there. You have to admire that.”
Another coach who still has a season to look forward to with Brown is baseball mentor Jimmy Redmond. He says, “Ryker is an absolutely fierce competitor. He leads by example and is a great athlete. Last season, he was 7-1 on the mound and hit .398 for us. That was a big part of our success and I am very happy he will be back for his senior season.”
Brown’s parents, Rod and Sherry Brown, both say they are “Proud of our son and the decision he has made. He has worked so very hard to get to this point and we look forward to great things at the University of Charleston.” Ryker’s sister, Cara, is a sophomore at Bluefield High.
