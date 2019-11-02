BLUEFIELD — The dominance that the Bluefield Beavers football team has traditionally enjoyed over the James Monroe Mavericks didn’t take long to show up on Friday night.
The Beavers scored a school football record 42 points in the first quarter of their game at Mitchell Stadium and tallied touchdowns on their first four drives in a 49-12 rout of the Monroe County squad.
“We started out well,” said Bluefield head coach Fred Simon. “(I was) pleased with everything in the first half, especially in the first quarter. After that, I was not as pleased, because our focus left, some.”
He said the games with James Monroe have become “a great rivalry, We’ve enjoyed it. (Lindside) is not a very far place to travel, and we’ve been treated great whether we’re home or away, all the time ... . I hope it continues.”
James Monroe head coach Chris Booth said, “We were overmatched. That’s an understatement. ... We kept fighting, kept playing as hard as we could.”
“It is what it is. That’s where we’re at, that’s where they’re at, as a program.”
The first play from scrimmage was a 44-yard touchdown pass for Bluefield (8-1) from Carson Deeb to Jacorian Green.
The Mavericks (6-3) went three-and-out, and the Beavers soon scored again on a 49-yard pass play from Deeb to J.J. Davis, who took the reception down the home sideline and put a juke on the final defender en route to the goal line.
Two costly Bluefield penalties aided James Monroe’s next drive, culminating in a 70-yard touchdown pass from Monroe Mohler to Xander Castillo, cutting the scoring gap to 14-6 with 7:01 left in the first quarter.
Davis scored on runs of 45 and 70 yards, and Jaheim House took an interception 31 yards to the house in the first quarter — which took 55 minutes to complete.
Dakota Stroupe added a 99-yard interception return for the Beavers in the second quarter.
The Mavericks had the only score of the second half. Receiver Kaleb Ganoe, put into service as a running back due to an injury to Braxton Huffman, toted the ball 36 yards for the game’s final score with 8:42 on the clock in the final quarter — most of which was played with a running clock.
Davis carried the ball just six times and gained 135 yards on the ground, and had the 49-yard reception for a touchdown. Deeb threw for 195 yards and two scores.
Not to be lost in the gaudy statistics is a milestone reached by senior kicker Kaulin Parris. He reached 259 points in Friday’s game, making him Bluefield High School’s all-time kick scorer.
Mohler went 8 for 23 passing for 160 yards. Three sacks limited him to negative rushing yardage; his longest gain was 11 yards. He also had his helmet knocked off while trying to make a tackle late in the game and did not see action after that.
Ganoe, in his pinch-hit running role, had six carries for 56 yards.
Bluefield is likely to move up in the Class AA rankings with the rating points earned by its latest win over the Mavs. James Monroe, entering the game tied for 15th in Class AA, has seen its postseason hopes almost extinguished.
The Mavericks play Point Pleasant next Friday in their final regular-season game.
Booth said, “It’s not over. We finish with Point Pleasant. We’ve got some kids hurt, and we’ll just try to find their replacements and go back at it next Friday night.”
At Mitchell Stadium
James Monroe......6 0 0 6 — 12
Bluefield..............42 7 0 0 — 49
First Quarter
Blfd — Jacorian Green 44 pass from Carson Deeb (Kaulin Parris kick), 11:44
Blfd — J.J. Davis 49 pass from Deeb (Parris kick), 8:57
JM — Xander Castillo 70 pass from Monroe Mohler (kick blocked), 7:01
Blfd — Davis 45 run (Parris kick), 4:50
Blfd — Juwuan Green 57 punt return (Parris kick), 3:09
Bld — Davis 70 run (Parris kick), 0:45.2
Second Quarter
Blfd — Dakota Stroupe 99 interception return (Parris kick), 4:33
Fourth Quarter
JM — Kaleb Ganoe 36 run (run failed), 8:42
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — JM, Landon Hall 13-54, Peyton Whitt 2-19, Kaleb Ganoe 6-56, Braxton Huffman 3-(-2), Monroe Mohler 11-(-11), No. 8, 1-6. Blfd, J.J. Davis 6-135, Jaeon Flack 9-29, Jacob Martin 1-0, Team 1-(-5).
PASSING — JM, Mohler 8-27-160-1-2. Blfd, Carson Deeb 10-21-195-2-2; Ryker Brown 0-1-0-0-1.
RECEIVING — JM, Xander Castillo 1-70, Brandon Carter 2-41, Huffman 2-36, Braydie Carr 2-18, Ganoe 1-(-5). Blfd, Jacorian Green 3-71, Juwuan Green 2-32, Davis 1-49, Jaheim House 1-23m No. 9, 1-2,
