BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Bluefield Beavers were ready on Tuesday for their sectional baseball game against the Wyoming East Warriors.
How ready?
Bluefield put crooked numbers on their score line in four of the first five innings while limiting their visitors from Wyoming County to one hit in the first four frames as the Beavers took control of the winner’s bracket with a 13-3 victory.
It was Bluefield’s second win in two days over a Wyoming County team in the Class AA, Region 3, Section 1 tourney, and again the top-seeded Beavers were at home on the diamond at Bowen Field / Peters Park.
Bluefield head coach Jimmy Redmond said that Wyoming East is “always a scrappy bunch. You can’t lay on your heels. You’ve always got to play good — because they’re going to play hard.”
“We didn’t make the pitches that we needed to make,” said Wyoming East head coach Ron “Chief” Mayhew. “A good team will take advantage of it.”
“We improved a lot as the game went on,” he said.
Bluefield (18-6) took control in the bottom of the initial inning, batting around their order and capitalizing on three errors by Wyoming East (13-8). Four consecutive Beaver batters scored before Warriors starter Caden Cook got the third out with his first strikeout, with the bases loaded.
Wyoming East got one run back when Garett Mitchell led off the second inning with a walk, and eventually scored on Jacob Ellison’s RBI single up the middle.
But the Beavers scored another four runs in the bottom half of the frame, from their first four batters in the lineup.
At that point, Hunter Harmon already had three RBI after hitting a triple to right in the first and a double to deep left in the second.
Redmond said, “We always want to get up (in the score) early, and put the pressure on them. … Eight runs in two innings, (you) get off on the right foot.”
Things settled down offensively in the next couple of stanzas. Early in the fourth inning, after throwing his 50th pitch, Bluefield starter Caleb Fuller was relieved by Bryson Redmond.
Jimmy Redmond explained the switch by saying, “We wanted to keep some relief guys eligible to pitch Thursday, if (we) need (to).”
Fuller recorded four strikeouts and Bryson Redmond fanned six. Both pitchers allowed two walks.
Jimmy Redmond said, “Caleb and Bryson had 10 strikeouts with four walks. That’s what we preach. … To see 10 strikeouts and four walks between those two, is.pretty good.”
“Everybody’s heard, ‘Walks will kill you.’ and they do. So we’d rather see the ball put in play … .”
The Warriors got their last two runs in the fifth via some “two-out magic.” Zach Hunt singled past first base and Tanner Whitten drew a walk. Both scored on an outfield error which would have been the third out if the ball had been caught.
Leadoff batter Bryson Redmond and the No. 9 batter, Davis Rockness, were each 3 for 4 at the plate. Redmond’s triple in the sixth brought Rockness to the plate with his third run of the game, and ended the contest via the 10-run rule.
Rockness said, “I was just coming in with a lot of confidence … and recognizing pitches.”
“Keeping our heads in the game, and just building off of each other, hitting the ball real well, is the main thing that we did, and we did it pretty well,” Rockness said.
“It’s a great feeling, knowing that you’ve got a real good shot at scoring a run, when you’ve got those first few guys behind you, that hit the ball real well.”
Harmon said, “We just came back together as a team. …We all just thought, ‘Let’s try to do as much as we can and see how far we can make it. We’ve got a good team.”
The Beavers out-hit the Warriors 11 to 4, even though the Bluefield offense was seriously stymied for awhile once Jacob Howard took the mound in relief for Wyoming East.
Jimmy Redmond said, “It looks like we’re starting to hit a little bit. Even the later part of the order is starting to hit, so that’s good.”
With a 2-0 record in the tournament, Bluefield is off until Thursday evening when it will host the sectional championship. This afternoon, Wyoming East is scheduled to play either Westside or PikeView to try to stay alive in the postseason.
“We’re going to practice (Wednesday), and get ready for Thursday,” Jimmy Redmond said. “We’ve got pretty good pitching set up for Thursday if we need (it).”
Harmon, a junior, said about the quick succession of tournament games, “It’s flying by, and I wish it would slow down, because I really don’t want to go into my senior season yet. But you’ve got to come play, no matter what.”
At Bowen Field/Peters Park
Wyoming East ……. 010 020 X — 3 4 4
Bluefield ……………442 021 X — 13 11 2
Caden Cook, Chase Griffith (2), Jacob Howard (4) and Gabe Riling, Zach Hunt (4). Caleb Fuller, Bryson Redmond (4) and Redmond, Hunter Harmon (4).
