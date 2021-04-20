BRUSHFORK — The second-seeded Bluefield boys basketball team took command from the get-go in Tuesday night’s Class AA, Region 3, Section 1 opener with Summers County at Brushfork Armory, taking the Bobcats down with aggressive defense and balanced scoring, winning 77-31.
Caleb Fuller hit three buckets outside the arc for the Beavers (7-9). Logan Hyder hit two treys en route to 14 points and Will Looney hit a pair of 3’s on his way to 10.
RJ Hairston scored 12 points for Bluefield, which outscored the Bobcats 17-11 in the first quarter and put them away 21-4 in the second quarter to lead 38-15 at the break.
Levi Jones and Logan Fox scored eight points apiece for Summers County. Hunter Thomas added seven points.
Bluefield travels to Wyoming East Friday night for a sectional championship showdown with the Warriors. The game is set for 7 p.m.
Cross-Country
Benson ranked No. 2 in Class 2: Graham’s Katie Benson is ranked second in the girls’ field headed into Thursday’s VHSL Class 2 State Cross Country meet at Green Hill Park in Salem, Va.
On Tuesday, the VHSL announced that, as per the Governor’s recent ruling, the meet will have wave starts of 68 or fewer runners by wave. The girls race will begin at 1 p.m. and female participants only will be allowed during the first session. Girls runners are discouraged from arriving before 11:30 a.m.
The boys’ race is slated to begin at 3:30 p.m. and male participants are prohibited from arriving earlier than 2 p.m.
All coaches, officials, timers, event staff and spectators are required to wear face coverings at all times. Athletes competing will wear masks at all times except when actually competing. This includes warm-ups and warm-downs.
Late Girls Basketball
MCA 45, Elk Valley 44: Kayley Trump scored 23 points to lead the Mercer Christian Academy girls past the Lady Eagles iln the WVCEA championship game, on Saturday.
Abbie Keaton scored 11 points for the Lady Cavaliers.
Gracie Frame scored 14 points for Elk Valley.
