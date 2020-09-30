BLUEFIELD — Bluefield remains at the top of Class for the second week of the 2020 WVSSAC football rankings after a second win of the season over county rival Princeton.
The Beavers (3-0) are undefeated having only played games against opponents in Class AAA with their first Class AA opposition this Friday hosting No. 13 Point Pleasant. Bluefield is one six teams in Class AA that are undefeated and is two points ahead of Oak Glen which has also played three games. Frankfort and Lewis County in third and fourth both have 47 and 37 points respectively but have played four games with points being divided by games played to determine ratings.
Sitting at the bottom of the Class A rankings having not played a game this season James Monroe (1-0) jumped up to eighth this week with a victory over Montcalm last Friday. The Mavericks are one of eight undefeated teams in Class A.
Princeton (1-2) dropped from 12th to 16 in the Class AAA rankings having lost to Bluefield this season. The Tigers have two games remaining on their regular season schedule against teams that are higher than them currently.
River View (3-1) is off to its best start since 2014 after an 8-0 win over Mount View and sits at 15th in Class A. The Raiders are one of eight teams in Class A that have at least three wins through four weeks of games.
Mount View and Montcalm are both tied for 31st in Class A as they search for their first win of the year.
WVSSAC Rankings
Class AAA
Rank School Rating W L T PF PA Pts Bonus
1 Spring Valley 13 2 0 0 64 27 24 2
2 Cabell Midland 12.5 2 0 0 111 41 24 1
3 Hurricane 12 1 0 0 21 9 12 0
4 Bridgeport 11 3 0 0 165 54 27 6
5 Spring Mills 10 3 1 0 182 98 36 4
6 Musselman 9 3 1 0 167 85 33 3
7 John Marshall 8.5 3 1 0 179 74 33 1
7 Wheeling Park 8.5 3 1 0 168 67 33 1
9 Greenbrier East 8.25 3 1 0 173 64 33 0
10 Ripley 8 2 1 0 76 36 24 0
11 Parkersburg 7.75 3 1 0 104 97 27 4
12 Martinsburg 7 1 1 0 71 55 12 2
13 Hampshire 6.25 2 2 0 86 114 24 1
14 Washington 5.25 2 2 0 166 116 21 0
15 Jefferson 4.67 1 2 0 76 124 12 2
16 Princeton 4.33 1 2 0 87 83 12 1
17 Brooke 3 1 3 0 79 107 12 0
17 Pkburg South 3 1 3 0 90 148 12 0
17 Lincoln County 3 1 2 0 40 66 9 0
20 Buck-Upshur 2.25 1 3 0 35 165 9 0
21 Wood Wilson 0 0 3 0 20 129 0 0
21 Preston 0 0 4 0 13 120 0 0
21 Huntington 0 0 4 0 51 130 0 0
21 Hedgesville 0 0 4 0 10 173 0 0
Class AA
Rank School Rating W L T PF PA Pts Bonus
1 Bluefield 12.67 3 0 0 117 55 36 2
2 Oak Glen 12 3 0 0 126 71 30 6
3 Frankfort 11.75 4 0 0 145 46 42 5
4 Lewis Co 9.25 3 1 0 45 38 33 4
5 Chapmanville 9 1 0 0 20 6 9 0
5 Liberty (R) 9 4 0 0 170 55 30 6
7 North Marion 8.25 3 1 0 127 76 30 3
8 Rob C. Byrd 8 3 1 0 148 97 30 2
8 Poca 8 1 0 0 34 6 6 2
8 Keyser 8 3 1 0 198 122 30 2
11 Clay Co 7.5 3 1 0 105 50 30 0
12 Indep. 7.25 3 1 0 206 66 24 5
13 Pt Pleasant 6.5 1 1 0 64 49 12 1
13 Liberty (H) 6.5 3 1 0 139 84 24 2
15 Elkins 5.25 2 2 0 88 82 18 3
16 Westside 5 2 1 0 121 87 15 0
16 Lincoln 5 1 1 0 46 63 9 1
18 Shady Spr 4.75 2 2 0 57 121 18 1
19 Wayne 4.5 1 1 0 18 65 9 0
19 Braxton Co 4.5 2 2 0 82 27 18 0
21 Grafton 4 2 2 0 68 87 15 1
21 Fairmont Senior 4 1 2 0 95 107 9 3
23 Scott 2.67 1 2 0 52 46 6 2
24 Nicholas Co 2.25 1 3 0 84 139 9 0
25 East Fairmont 2 1 3 0 58 105 6 2
26 PikeView 1.5 1 3 0 42 116 6 0
26 Roane County 1.5 1 3 0 60 91 6 0
28 Weir 0 0 4 0 73 163 0 0
28 Berkley Springs 0 0 3 0 39 142 0 0
28 Philip Barbour 0 0 4 0 10 162 0 0
28 Logan 0 0 1 0 6 20 0 0
28 Wyoming East 0 0 4 0 46 157 0 0
Class A
Rank School Rating W L T PF PA Pts Bonus
1 St. Marys 8.5 4 0 0 169 46 30 4
1 Doddridge Co 8.5 4 0 0 127 8 30 4
3 Tug Valley 8 1 0 0 22 20 6 2
3 Greenbrier West 8 4 0 0 196 58 27 5
5 Wirt County 7.33 3 0 0 148 24 18 4
6 Tygarts Valley 6.75 4 0 0 196 43 24 3
7 Petersburg 6.5 3 1 0 111 91 21 5
8 James Monroe 6 1 0 0 53 0 6 0
8 Buffalo 6 1 0 0 21 6 6 0
10 Summers County 5.75 3 1 0 80 48 21 2
11 Tolsia 5.67 2 1 0 112 42 15 2
11 East Hardy 5.67 2 1 0 46 21 12 5
11 Williamstown 5.67 2 1 0 102 84 15 2
14 Sherman 5.33 2 1 0 74 57 15 1
15 River View 5.25 3 1 0 70 63 21 0
16 Moorefield 4.67 2 1 0 82 40 12 2
17 Ritchie County 3.5 2 2 0 95 49 12 2
17 Wheeling Cen Cath 3.5 2 2 0 81 89 12 2
19 Madonna 3.25 2 2 0 104 134 12 1
19 Tyler Con 3.25 2 2 0 94 92 12 1
19 Cameron 3.25 2 2 0 126 103 12 1
19 Pocahontas Co 3.25 2 2 0 97 111 12 1
19 Gilmer County 3.25 2 2 0 114 106 12 1
24 Pendleton Co 3 1 2 0 62 60 9 0
24 Van 3 1 1 0 72 80 6 0
26 Magnolia 2.5 1 3 0 74 131 6 4
27 Valley (Wetzel) 2 1 2 0 71 119 6 0
28 Wahama 1.5 1 3 0 100 139 6 0
28 South Harrison 1.5 1 3 0 59 101 6 0
28 Richwood 1.5 1 3 0 101 107 6 0
31 Webster County 0 0 4 0 18 261 0 0
31 Tucker County 0 0 3 0 40 114 0 0
31 Ravenswood 0 0 4 0 20 141 0 0
31 Paden City 0 0 2 0 50 114 0 0
31 Mount View 0 0 3 0 6 67 0 0
31 Montcalm 0 0 4 0 27 156 0 0
31 Man 0 0 1 0 0 19 0 0
31 Hundred 0 0 4 0 22 197 0 0
31 Hannan 0 0 1 0 14 50 0 0
31 Calhoun County 0 0 4 0 40 182 0 0
