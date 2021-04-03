WELCH — The Beavers rectified an early-season setback on the road, Friday night.
Logan Hyder scored 17 points to lead the Beavers to a 59-34 payback victory over Mount View at Ergie Smith Court, on Friday night.
Trey Walker added nine points for Bluefield, while Caleb Fuller and RJ Hairston contributed eight points apiece.
Tony Bailey scored 12 points to lead the Golden Knights, who upended Bluefield 61-44 early last month
Late Girls Basketball
River View 63, Tolsia 62: Haylie Payne it a buzzer-beating game winner off a Trista Lester assist to end the Lady Runnin’ Rebels’ action-packed second half comeback in the Lady Raiders’ favor at Bradshaw on Thursday.
Lester scored 18 points to lead the Lady Raiders. Jenna Atwell scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Chloe Mitchem scored 10 points. Payne had six rebounds and three steals. Katie Bailey had eight rebounds and six assists.
Serena Browning led Tolsia with 18 points. Julie Boone had 15 points.
River View (12-2) faces an uncertain regular season slate next week due to opponents’ possible COVID tracing issues.
Late Boys Basketball
River View 71, Montcalm 48: Chase Porter scored 20 points for the Raiders in a road victory over the Generals, on Thursday night.
Noah White scored 14 for Montcalm.
River View (5-3) plays Hundred at home today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.