BLUEFIELD — Bluefield remained at the top of the Class AA WVSSAC Football Rankings this week as every high school in the state has finally played at least one game this season.
The Beavers (4-0) did not play last week as their game was canceled the day of due to COVID-19 positive case at PikeView but still improved the gap between them and the teams below them.
Bluefield has a rating of 13 while Oak Glen (4-1) sits in second at 10.4 with Frankfort and Liberty (Raleigh) the only other two teams above 10. Bluefield travels to Class AAA Parkersburg Friday.
In Class AAA Princeton (3-2) remained 15th even after a 68-33 win over John Marshall. The Tigers game against Woodrow Wilson Friday has been canceled with Princeton having to move to remote learning for another COVID-19 case.
PikeView (1-4) sits at 32nd in Class AA and will get back on the field Thursday when it travels to Mount View. The Golden Knights (1-4) sit 33rd in Class A with four games left on their schedule.
Even though River View (3-2) did not play last week and will not again this week it sits at 19th in Class A, just .1 behind three teams tied for the final playoff spot.
The James Monroe (1-1) football team is in quarantine currently following its loss to Tug Valley who had a player test positive the following day and the Mavericks are 26th in Class A.
Montcalm (0-6) is tied for 36th in Class A as one of nine teams without a win in the classifications and play at winless Hannan (0-2) on Friday in a rare 6 p.m. kickoff.
