BLUEFIELD — The week off during the football season is a crucial period for coach to work on what they have learned from the first few weeks of games.
Bluefield (2-1) and Richlands (1-2) play tonight at Mitchell Stadium with both teams already having had their open week to make improvements.
“We worked really hard in the open week on conditioning, we worked really hard on the fundamentals and it paid off against Abingdon,” Richlands head football coach Greg Mance said.
The win over Abingdon last Friday was the first of the season for Richlands and saw the running game excel.
Logan Steele ran for 133 yards on 15 carries and there touchdowns. Quarterback Cade Simmons had 68 yards on the ground as well as 102 through the air.
Looking at the film, Bluefield High head coach Fred Simon sees a team that is very good, but has made some costly mistakes in their two losses.
“I think they’re a really good football team, their record isn’t indicative of how good they are,” Simon said.
Before the bye week, Bluefield fell late to Lord Botetourt 20-14 allowing 13 points in the third quarter. The Beavers were without two of their starting offensive linemen and struggled allowing five sacks.
The week off has given the Beavers a chance to fix some of their weaknesses and recover from niggling injuries.
“We’ve been able to work on some weaknesses we found against Lord Botetourt so we’ve worked on that and tried to get a little bit healthier and that’s really all you can do right now,” Simon said.
After a quarterback competition throughout preseason, Carson Deeb has settled into the starting quarterback role with 490 yards passing through three games.
“He’s done a nice job for us, he’s hung in there with pressure all over him and then made some nice throws and has good vision for the receivers and the receivers have done a nice job of catching the football,” Simon said.
He has six touchdown passes and no interceptions while completing 61.7 percent of his passes.
His favorite target has been Jahiem House who has five touchdown receptions on 13 catches. He had both touchdowns in the loss to Lord Botetourt.
“What’s been good about him is just his work habit, that’s what has helped him a lot, he has really stayed focus at practice and in games and really worked very hard and a lot of times players that work like that you’re rewarded for it and he’s no exception to that,” Simon said.
Running back JJ Davis was slowed down by Lord Botetourt to only 76 yards but is always capable of breaking off a long touchdown run.
Preparing a defense to stop the wide array of weapons that Bluefield has is difficult and will require all 11 players on the field every play.
“Offensively they just scare you to death, they’re loaded with weapons,” Mance said. “They just put pressure on your defense, if you miss a tackle they’re going to score a touchdown,” Mance said.
Richlands picked up victory number 200 for Mance last Friday and will be looking to upset a Bluefield team he says has no weaknesses.
The offensive line helped Steele to his first game with over 100 yards rushing and has been a key unit for the Blue Tornado with a first-year quarterback.
“Cade Simmons is getting better each week, he’s starting to understand the offense but for us offensively we’ve got through the offensive line,” Mance said.
Simmons is a dual-threat at quarterback and Sage Webb is all over the field running and catching the ball.
The struggle for Richlands has been finding the end zone once they reach the red zone. They are able to rely on kicker Levi Forrest to make field goals but would prefer to be scoring touchdowns.
It could be the best kicking matchup in the area for the entire season with Forrest and Bluefield’s Kaulin Parris who is committed to West Virginia. Harris has made 13 of his 14 extra points and Forrest just received his first Division I scholarship offer after tying a school record with a 59-yard field goal.
“People who like special team will be in for a treat tomorrow night, we feel our kicker is the best around and I’m sure Bluefield feels their kicker is the best around. It will be fun to watch both those guys kick tomorrow night because very rare you see two D-I kickers in the same venue,” Mance said.
Even though Bluefield was 44-10 victors in last year’s meeting, they cannot underestimate what Richlands can do.
“They’re a good football team and definitely one you better be ready to play,” Simon said.
