BLUEFIELD — All season long, Bluefield High School football head coach Fred Simon and his coaches have been doing their best to find a way to get the Beavers back on track for a Class AA playoff berth.
At the start of this week, Simon and his staff were focused on getting their players back on track as representatives of Bluefield Beavers football.
Bluefield’s 44-16 loss to Independence at rain-streaked Coal City on Friday spiraled into a game-ending multiple player altercation that ultimately resulted in two Beavers players being tossed from the game.
The ejections render both players ineligible to play in Friday’s upcoming game with PikeView. Neither Sencere Fields nor Ty’Quise Powell will be dressing out this Friday.
No Independence players were ejected, to Simon’s knowledge, in spite of the fracas having been initiated by a Patriots player blindsiding a Bluefield downfield blocker during an 8-yard run by Beavers quarterback Caleb Fuller.
The disposition of the Independence roster this week is of little consequence to the Beavers head coach, who conceded the ball game with roughly 10 minutes remaining on the clock after the Bluefield ejections and personal fouls were assessed both teams by officials.
“I didn’t talk to any officials. I felt like everything was O.K. as far as the officiating went. I thought we had a cheap shot thrown on us and we just didn’t react well to it,” said Simon, whose team had trailed 16-8 at intermission.
“I’m not too concerned about [Independence]. I can only handle our kids.”
It was his own players’ lack of self-control in a heated moment that derailed what might have been a scoring drive, and it was ultimately what led Simon to pull the plug on the game and “call it a night.”
“It’s not a good situation. I hate that it happened. Yes, they did hit us late. But you’ve got to let the officials handle it. If they hadn’t thrown the flag, I would have been upset with [the officials]. But they did. We’ve just got to learn to be in our game,” said Simon.
Football is a contact sport with built-in opportunities for individual players to personally ‘balance the ledger’ within the rules if so motivated. But that requires discipline and patience. That’s as old as football itself.
“There’s ways in football of handling kids who hit you cheap or hit you late … you can come back and get them down the road, as far as hitting them. Hitting people is part of the game,” Simon said.
In general, Simon has repeatedly expressed disappointment in various key failures to execute on the field that have resulted in winnable games turning into losses. These failures, he believes, ought to be correctable.
“I felt like if we’d made some plays all year, we’d be in a different situation. We just haven’t. Hopefully at some point these guys will start figuring that out and start making plays when we need them,” Simon said.
“We’ll see how that goes. If we start making plays and start getting our heads more focused, I think we’ll be more successful,” said Simon, who waited until Monday’s practice to address the aftermath of the Independence game with his team.
“We’re going to get back to practice and see how kids handle things this week. We’ll find 11 for sure that want to play by Friday,” said Simon.
“I think we’ve got to take it one game at a time and let the season go where it’s going to go.
“We’re taking it one game at a time … we’ll go to PikeView and take it from there,” Simon said.
