BLUEFIELD — The first iteration of the 2020 football rankings by the WVSSAC was released Tuesday and Bluefield High School sits at the top of Class AA.
The Beavers who have been to three consecutive state championship games winning in 2017 have picked up victories over Princeton and Woodrow Wilson. Bluefield has allowed 15 points this year, the lowest of any team in Class AA that has played at least two games.
Bluefield has a rare rematch with Princeton this Friday at Hunnicutt Stadium with the first meeting this year ending 15-13 at Mitchell Stadium.
Princeton (1-1) is coming off its first win of the season 34-14 over Parkersburg South who the Tigers had not beat since 2002 and are ranked 12th in Class AAA. There are five undefeated teams at the top of the rankings led by Spring Mills (3-0).
The other Class AA school in the area PikeView (1-2) is 24th in the rankings head of a trip to 20th ranked Shady Spring Friday night.
In Class A there are nine teams that are undefeated and River View (2-1) is the highest ranking local team at number 12. The Raiders host Mount View (0-2) this Friday night which is tied for 27th.
Montcalm (0-3) and James Monroe are also tied for 27th in Class A but the Mavericks will be playing their first game of the season Friday night at home against the Generals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.