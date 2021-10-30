CLINTWOOD, Va. — Bluefield High School’s football playoff hopes remain alive and well.
Despite having its troubles with Brandon Beavers, the Bluefield Beavers kept Ridgeview off the scoreboard for three quarters en route to a 21-19 non-district football win on Friday night.
Beavers caught 13 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns, but the Wolfpack couldn’t dig their way out of a 14-point hole, scoring all of their points in a fourth-quarter surge that ended two points shy of throwing the game into overtime.
Behind Jacorian Green’s 28-yard scoring run and Ryker Brown hitting Jaeon Flack for a 27-yard TD, the team from West Virginia carried a 14-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
Ridgeview responded in the form of Cannon Hill’s 4-yard touchdown run and Ryan O’Quinn connecting with Beavers for a 30-yard score. The Wolfpack, however, failed on both conversion tries.
Bluefield countered with a 12-yard TD run from Jamel Floyd, then Jackson Wills kicked his third extra point to make it a two-possession game at 21-12.
From there, Beavers caught an 11-yard O’Quinn touchdown toss. O’Quinn completed 27 of his 38 throws for 277 yards with the two TDs and one interception. Hill made six receptions for 65 yards.
Bluefield got 193 passing yards from Brown, who hit on 17 of 27 attempts. Flack gained 74 yards on five receptions while Green turned in a 6-catch, 61-yard effort.
Hurley 48, Montcalm 22
MONTCALM — Hunter Hart exploded for a 65-yard opening kickoff return to put the Generals in command of the Rebels from the outset.
However Hurley answered with two scores and managed to thenceforth stay a step ahead of Montcalm for the remainder of the game.
Peyton Hurley rushed for 193 yards and two touchdowns and Hurley collected a 48-22 win at Montcalm on Friday night.
The Rebels overtook the Generals in the first quarter, getting a 5-yard scoring run from Alex Duty and a 10-yard touchdown run from Tanner Adkins.
Kevin Looney had a 30 yard TD run in the second quarter, blunting the effects of Hart’s subsequent 20 yard scoring reception of a pass by Devin Green, who’d scored the conversion run after Hart’s first TD.
Peyton Hurley broke free for a 52-yard touchdown sprint, his score followed by Adkins’ 2-point conversion run to give the visitors a 28-14 edge at halftime.
Caden Mullins gave Hurley a 22-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Early in the final quarter, Hart reached the end zone on a 54-yard pass play, cutting the Rebels’ lead to 34-22.
A 13-yard TD run by Alex Duty and a 35-yard touchdown run by Peyton Hurley ended that discussion. Eric Wagner’s 2-point conversion run put on the final margin.
Hurley (2-6) plays Twin Valley at home on Saturday. Montcalm (2-7) travels to Webster County on Friday.
Tazewell 34, Ft. Chiswell 38, 5 OT
FORT CHISWELL, Va. — Carter Creasy passed for 298 yards and three touchdowns — including the game-winner — and the Bulldogs prevailed over the Pioneers after five overtimes.
Creasy also rushed for 65 yards and two scores: an 11-yard scoring run capped by his own conversion run that tied the game up at 22 with 4:52 regulation and his 3-yard touchdown run that followed three scoreless overtime sessions.
A 6-yard touchdown run by the Pioneers’ Layton Kennedy locked things back up at 28, but Fort Chiswell was unable to answer Creasy’s 11-yard touchdown toss to Ethan Mills in the fifth overtime, ending the suspense.
Mills finished with five catches for 123 yards and three touchdowns, including a 21-yard scoring reception in the third quarter and a 31-yard scoring catch in the second. Cassius Harris had five catches for 102 yards, Logan McDonald had five catches for 42 yards and Jared Mullins had five catches for 31 yards.
Brock Alley led the Bulldogs defense with 14 tackles and a sack while Kaizen Taylor had 10 tackles, including six for loss. Jacob Witt, Jaime Rizo and Jacob Mullins also recorded quarterback sacks. Tyler Gillespie and Mills each had an interception, helping to counter the four picks Creasy gave up — including one that was returned for a Pioneers TD.
The Bulldogs (4-5) travel to Bristol, Va. on Tuesday to face John Battle.
David Crockett 14, Richlands 7
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. — A Gavin Cox scoring sneak followed by an Isaiah Bandy point-after-touchdown kick got the Blue Tornado back into the game in the waning seconds of the first half.
However, both offenses got bogged down on the rain soaked field as the second half turned into a mutual defensive grind. The Pioneers managed to hog its final possession for nearly five minutes, holding onto its halftime lead.
The Blue Tornado (3-5) will wrap up the regular season next week, hosting Virginia High at Ernie Hicks Stadium, in Richlands, Va.
