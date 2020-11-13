BLUEFIELD — The coronavirus pandemic took center stage for high school sports in West Virginia Friday.
The slated playoff game for the Bluefield High School football team was initially canceled Friday morning when Clay County High was not going to be allowed to make the trip down to Mercer County. Clay County Schools had gone fully remote on Tuesday, which put them in red on the COVID-19 metrics map.
When the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission found out about the technicality on Thursday, officials talked with the Clay County health department about letting the Panthers play. The WVSSAC ultimately obtained Clay County an opportunity to play on Sunday, like many other playoff games for this opening weekend.
“Because of an outbreak and some other circumstances in the community they made themselves red by going totally remote … and therefore it forced us to play them on Sunday,” said Bernie Dolan, Executive Director of the WVSSAC.
Clay County was yellow in last Saturday’s map and Dolan expects them to be in gold or better. The game has been set for a 2 p.m. kickoff at Mitchell Stadium on Sunday.
Bluefield, which had not been notified of any of Webster County’s issues until late Thursday night, reasonably expected the Panther’s apparent pending no-show for Friday’s originally scheduled kickoff would result in a forfeit. This would have automatically advanced the Beavers to next week’s Class AA quarterfinal game with North Marion at Mitchell Stadium.
When the confusion finally unraveled on Friday afternoon, Bluefield officials finally learned that the Clay County game was moving forward and would be played nearly 48 later than originally scheduled.
“I give Bluefield credit. Bluefield said O.K. They don’t like it,… they’re not crazy about it because if they happen to win they’re going to lose a prep day. But they know that this is a crazy time and certain things have just got to go on. They’ve been through a lot of wars and they’ll just line up and play on Sunday,” Dolan said.
Being in Red, the Clay County football has barely practiced this week but will still be able to play. Dolan says Clay County’s practice time this week isn’t an obstacle to it eligibility to play on Sunday.
In other related West Virginia prep sports news, a decision to delay winter sports until January 11 was made by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice Friday during his weekly coronavirus press conference.
The decision does not affect the state volleyball tournament, which is scheduled to finish today. Nor will it affect the WVSSAC football playoffs, which are currently in the first round statewide.
The postponement for basketball, wrestling and swimming also includes teams not being allowed to practice until many of the details are ironed out once the full Executive Order is officially released.
“We’ll need to see the final Governor’s order before we make any ruling on exactly when we start, how many practices and when the tournaments are going to be, because its possible we may have to bump the state tournaments a little bit to accommodate shortened seasons,” Dolan said.
Girls basketball began practice on Monday in West Virginia while boys basketball and wrestling were set to start this coming Monday. Swimming teams would have been able to hold their first meets Wednesday.
Dolan still expects many teams will be able to get nearly the same number of games they expected to have by playing more games every week. For wrestling there will be some added limitations due to the nature of the sport and COVID-19.
Many local basketball teams were scheduled to play teams from neighboring Virginia this season. The Graham High girls and boys teams were scheduled to open their seasons December 21 and 22 against Bluefield. These traditional fan favorites are now off the table, as are other early interstate matchups.
On the Virginia side there was an additional piece of high school sports news as Gov. Ralph Northam announced that in-person gatherings in the Commonwealth were to be limited to 25 individuals.
The Virginia High School League released a statement soon after, noting that the prohibition only applied to spectators. Teams will still be allowed to play, albeit with an extremely limited number of people in attendance.
“We want to make it very clear that the Governor’s order for reduction in public and private gatherings to 25 individuals applies to ‘spectators’ and not participants at those events,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. Haun. “Nothing in the order prevents VHSL member schools from holding contests.”
