FAIRLEA — The Bluefield baseball team got in some solid pre-region tournament innings on Thursday, defeating Greenbrier East 7-4 on the road.
The Beavers hammered out 12 hits en route to the victory.
Kerry Collins went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and three RBIs. Hunter Harmon went 4-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and three runs scored. Bryson Redmond also hit a triple.
Collins, Ryker Brown and Caleb Fuller shared time on the mound en route to the victory, combining for 11 strikeouts and confining the Spartans to five hits on the day. Only two of the four runs allowed were earned.
Bluefield begins regional series action with Shady Spring next week.
