BLUEFIELD — Tonight’s high school baseball game between Independence and Bluefield at Bowen Field isn’t merely one of the biggest games on the Beavers’s schedule.
It is viewed as one of the biggest high school baseball games in the state.
Independence is currently the top-ranked Class AA team according to the Metro News Sports Baseball Power Rankings. Bluefield is No. 2.
The Patriots are 15-1 — their only loss of the 2021 season being a 7-3 defeat at the hands of Greenbrier East at Fairlea.
Beavers are 21-2. Their only losses include a 2-1 loss at current No. 5 Shady Spring — a defeat balanced by a previous victory over the Tigers in this year’s Coppinger Invitational title game — and a 4-1 loss at Coal City in Bluefield’s first regular season meeting with the Patriots.
The Independence-Bluefield baseball showdown will be played tonight at Bowen Field. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.
Sissonville, Logan, Shady Spring, Point Pleasant, Robert C. Byrd, Phllip Barbour and Frank round out this week’s Class AA top ten.
