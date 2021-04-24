NEW RICHMOND — The Brushfork Armory has been a house of horrors for visiting teams for as long as Bluefield has played its home games there.
It’s why Wyoming East was excited to be hosting the sectional championship game after the reclassification placed the two rivals in the same section.
Home or away, it didn’t seem to matter for the Beavers.
The Warriors were frigid from the field, shooting 2-of-11 in the first quarter and 6-of-21 in the first half, falling 45-43 in the Class AA Region 3, Section 1 championship.
“We prepared well,” Bluefield head coach Buster Large said. “My assistant coaches Tony Webster, Jody Fuller, Doug Miller, Jimmy Flyson — they worked hard, hard, hard all week! We got some extra help with some defenses and it worked. They believed in what we were preaching, they believed in what we thought we could win in and we had to find something special. We did that tonight.”
To East’s credit the visiting Beavers didn’t fare much better from the field, connecting on just seven shots in the first half, but their ability to get in the paint and to the free throw line gave them the edge.
Behind the penetration of guard Ja’eon Flack, who took 10 shots in the paint and attempted 11 free throws in the contest, the Beavers built a 12-4 advantage after the first quarter and ultimately led 19-14 going into halftime.
“We worked on that all week too,” Wyoming East head coach Derek Brooks said. “We wanted to stop their two shooters, Fuller and Hyder. We wanted to stop the penetration of the athletic guards so we didn’t want to play up on them, but make them shoot the outside shot. We did the exact opposite and let them just go on by.”
While the Beaver’s defense helped eliminate East’s Tanner Whitten, the Warriors didn’t help their own cause, settling for long-range shots and missing layups.
“I thought it was bad shot selection,” Brooks said. “We settled. We knew they were going to do something different on defense. We worked on box-and-one on Whitten the last three days in practice. Cut in the middle, move, get good ball rotation, quick passes and we didn’t do it tonight. We took the one pass and took the good shot instead of passing up the good shot to get a great shot.”
The Beavers were poised to pull away in the second half after a layup and a 3-pointer from Caleb Fuller gave them a 24-14 lead, but the Warriors managed to keep pace the rest of the way, trailing 33-24 heading into the final frame.
Fortunately for the hosts they stayed afloat long enough to kickstart their offense.
A three-point play from Chase York with 4:39 left made it a 36-33 game, but Bluefield stemmed the tide with four straight points of its own courtesy of Flack and R.J. Hairston. That wasn’t enough to knock the Warriors out as a trey from Tucker Cook just a minute later shaved the deficit back to two points, but missed opportunities loomed large.
The front end of a one-and-one rimmed out for East and with less than a minute left, Flack again drove the lane, dishing to Chance Johnson, who made it a two-score game.
Despite the late lead, there were more blunders on tap for both teams.
Leading 43-40 with 16 seconds left, Bluefield threw the ball out of bounds while trying to get it inbounds, giving East a shot to tie the contest. The hosts responded by throwing it out themselves on drive to the bucket allowing Bluefield to close the game out at the line.
“We wanted to get to the rim,” Brooks said. “We knew we had 16 or 17 seconds left so we could get a quick bucket going to the rim. But we just turned the ball over. We had stupid turnovers all night and we had a chance down three to attack and get tot he rim. It was juts an overall bad night with too many sloppy turnovers.”
Wyoming East will now travel to Chapmanville on Thursday with a spot in the state tournament on the line while Bluefield will host Liberty.
At New Richmond
BLUEFIELD
Logan Hyder 5, Ja’eon Flack 16, Tre Walker 4, Caleb Fuller 12, RJ Hairston 4, Chance Johnson 4
WYOMING EAST
Tanner Whitten 7, Chandler Johnson 10, Tucker Cook 6, Chase York 12, Jacob Howard 8
Bluefield...............12 7 14 12 — 45
Wyoming East.......4 10 10 19 — 43
3-point goals — Bluefield 3 (Flack, Fuller 2); Wyoming East 4 (Whitten, Cook 2, York).
