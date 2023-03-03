BRUSHFORK — There was no blood but plenty of Gore.
Led by cat-quick Kam Ron Gore’s 27 points, Bluefield (17-7) blasted out to a 29-3 second quarter lead and held serve over out-gunned Wyoming East (15-9) in a 67-44 victory to earn the Region III Section I championship Friday at the Brushfork Armory.
The battling Beavers will entertain Liberty-Raleigh, which lost to Chapmanville 63-33, Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the regional co-finals.
Equally important to the Bluefield High School success was the withering defensive effort, led by Will Looney, R J Hairston and Caleb Fuller, who seemed to swoop down like a trio of eagles and snatch the ball away before the Warriors could get untracked in the first half.
Wyoming coach Derek Brooks, whose squad lost a pair of regular season games to BHS, 55-40 and 60-50, contemplated what happened moments after the conquest and said, “When you only score three points in the first 11 minutes, you seldom win. Bluefield played well. We came back in the second half and played even at times but that early deficit was just too much to overcome.”
Gore played at full speed on both ends and said, “We had a good game plan and worked it real well tonight. I was fortunate because my teammates kept looking for me and coming to me with the ball so I had some good shots out there. The main thing is we won and we play at home again this week.”
Things were not easy in the opening minutes on the rainy night for Wyoming East.
Jackson Danielson was the first quarter Warrior offense, scoring on a lay-up and free throw.
Sencere Fields ignited the Beaver bombast, getting five of the game’s first eight points and the race was on. Caleb Fuller, who had 13 points, also found the range from downtown for BHS but noted it was not just the offense that came to play.
“We (coaches and players) worked on a game plan to slow down Cole Lambert and double him when we had to because he can turn a game around if he gets some space. It worked well for us, and this was just a good team win. We were looking for the open man and tonight that was usually Kam Ron, so we did what we needed to do,” said Fuller.
The downside for Bluefield was foul trouble in front and back as both RJ Hairston and Brayden Fong picked up three by the middle of the second quarter and that slowed the pace for BHS in a methodical 11-6 second quarter.
The Warriors came out firing after halftime, led by Bryson Huff, Jacob Howard and Danielson and matched Bluefield score for score. That big Bluefield lead held up, however and the Beavers patiently worked the perimeter during the second half using the clock as a sixth man en route to victory.
Looney had the big shot of the third quarter, a 40-foot trey that split twine at the buzzer.
“We’ll celebrate this win for a day or so and then get back to hard work,” said BHS mentor Buster Large. “I give credit to coach (Tony) Webster, coach (Jody) Fuller and Coach Miller for the defense tonight. It was something to see and everybody bought into it. The boys gave a super effort – they wanted to win and keep playing at home through next week. This is maybe the most focused we have been all season. We overcame some foul problems and kept our eyes on what we needed to do.”
Despite the foul trouble, Hairston was a force on the inside for Bluefield and popped in 11 points with five assists.
Danielson (14), Huff (12) and Howard (9) led the way for the Warriors.
Wyoming East was 7-of-11 at the free throw line while the Beavers were 4-for-7 at the stripe.
Bluefield 67
Wyoming East 44
Wyoming East..............3 6 18 16 — 44
Bluefield .....................20 11 20 17 — 67
WYOMING EAST (15-9)
Garrett Mitchell 6 Cole Lambert Jacob Howard 9 Jackson Danielson 14 Bryson Huff 12
Breyden Hoosier 1 Corey Hall 2
BLUEFIELD(17-7)
Kam Ron Gore 27 Sencere Fields 5 Will Looney 7 Caleb Fuller 13
Braydon Fong 2 RJ Hairston 11 Gerrard Wade 2 Jose Smith
3-point goals – W, 3 (Huff 2, Howard). B, 6 (Gore 2, Fuller 2, Fields, Looney).
Fouled out — none.
