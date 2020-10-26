The Bluefield High School football team knocked off Oak Hill 39-5 at Mitchell Stadium this past Friday.
It was the Beavers’ fifth win and sixth overall contest of the convoluted COVID-ridden 2020 West Virginia football season. This week, it looks like the Beavers are going to sit out an open date.
It seems a reasonable thing to do. Bluefield (5-1) has already played the minimum number of football games to be considered for this year’s WVSSAC Class AA playoffs — even if the trip to Mingo County next week should somehow fall victim to contact tracing or bad COVID-19 metrics.
James Monroe, meanwhile, has been foiled again. The Mavericks (1-1) were looking forward to finally facing Nicholas County at Lindside this Friday but Code Orange has once again disrupted playing plans for JM, which will may have only three regular season games in — if they can play a planned at Summers County on Nov. 16.
“We are orange so we can’t play this week, who knows about next week,” Mavs head coach Chris Booth texted. “Frustrating.”
Among the definite thumbs-ups this week will be Greenbrier East at Princeton. The Tigers (4-2) are coming off a 54-14 win over Lincoln County at Hunnicutt Stadium. The Spartans (5-2) are fresh off a 60-47 loss to Sissonville at Fairlea.
Also on tap is Friday’s match-up between Wahama (4-4) and PikeView (1-6) at Gardner. Nobody can accuse the Panthers of dodging anybody this season.
Montcalm (1-7), meanwhile, is set to face Clay Battelle (2-1) in a 6 p.m. kickoff on Friday. If things proceed unimpeded, the Generals will wrap up a 10-game regular season slate versus Webster County on Nov. 6.
So far, it appears that Mount View (2-5) is on-track to take on Westside (2-2) on Friday.
The WVSSAC schedules were mum on a possible upcoming opponent for River View (4-2). As it stands, the Raiders are negotiating with Mount View (2-4) to play the seasons’ second matchup between the two McDowell County rivals at the New Vic Nystrom Stadium on Friday night. It was previously thought the two might meet on Tuesday Nov. 2.
for the second meeting of the season between the two McDowell County rivals. River View is slated to wrap it up versus Sherman at Bradshaw on Nov. 6.
