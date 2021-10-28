BLUEFIELD — With a forfeit to Woodrow Wilson for a game Bluefield High School’s football would have rather actually played but couldn’t due to circumstances beyond its control, the Beavers ironically obtained the eighth game it needed to potentially earn a berth in the WVSSAC Class AA playoffs.
Now comes the tricky part: winning the two games remaining on Bluefield’s regular season slate.
The Beavers (3-3) hit the road in quest of an essential victory, traveling into Dickenson County, Va. Friday night for an interstate showdown with the Ridgeview Wolfpack (6-2).
Ridgeview — which arose from the consolidation of longtime Class A football powerhouses Clintwood and Haysi — is not entirely unlike Union High School, which emerged from the consolidation of Class A dynasties Powell Valley and Appalachia. Like the Bears, the Wolfpack was a relevant Southwest Virginia football program the moment it arrived.
Friday’s game will be the first-ever gridiron meeting between Bluefield and Ridgeview. Beavers head coach Fred Simon never got the opportunity to coach against Clintwood or Haysi, but he knew who they were.
“I just know that back in that day, they were always very tough physically and well-coached teams, as they are now,” said Simon.
“They have a heck of a football team. They’re going to make some noise in the [Class 2] playoffs. We’ve just got to go down there and try our best to beat them.”
Ridgeview’s only losses thus far have been to Class 2 Union (28-21) and to Class 3 juggernaut Abingdon (42-12). The Wolfpack has been running spread and a bit of wildcat and are good at it, Simon observed, moving the chains both rushing and passing. Brandon Beavers and Cannon Hill are a couple of versatile skill athletes that caught his attention, but they have other solid teammates around them, he said.
Coming off last week’s 41-21 win at Oak Hill, the Beavers are looking much more like a l Class AA playoff team but not quite yet resembling the dynastic state title contender as much as Simon would like to see.
“Overall, I was just happy to beat a really good Oak Hill team. They were a good football team and they played hard,” Simon said.
Having gotten off to such a late start due to early season COVID setbacks, Bluefield urgently needs to improve each week merely to win its next two games, much less chart a course to Wheeling.
Not that there weren’t sparkling individual highlights at Oak Hill, not the least of which was quarterback Ryker Brown’s initial touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Jacorian Green which helped set the tone for the visitors.
“That pass play was nice. Ryker made a nice throw and Jacorian made a super catch and kept his balance. That was a play that’s just a great team effort and helped us out in that situation,” he said.
After only five live games, Brown has completed 58-of-83 passing attempts for 739 yards and nine touchdowns. Five of those scores have gone to Green, who’s had 18 catches for 344 yards. Amir Hairston has rushed for 506 yards and six scores — well on track for a 1,000-plus yard regular season in a normal year.
Simon appreciates individual accomplishments on his team, but its the collective efforts that have resulted in Bluefield’s greatest seasons under his tutelage. His expectations remain as high as the program’s annual ambitions.
“We improved in certain areas and we’ve got to work on others. I thought our line blocked a little bit better but we’re still missing assignments. We’ve got to work on it. We improved our tackling and getting to the ball better, but we’ve still got to get them all involved,” Simon said.
“I just hope our players are ready to play on Friday. Because if we’re not ready to play, it could be a tough night,” Simon said.
