Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of light rain this afternoon. High near 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 51F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.