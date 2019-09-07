ATHENS — It didn’t take long for Mason Walker to impress the football staff at Concord University.
The 6-foot-7 true freshman from Bluefield was named earlier this week to start at right offensive tackle when Concord’s Mountain Lions take on Notre Dame College to start the 2019 season today in northern Ohio.
Walker was a member of the offensive line for Bluefield High School that appeared in back-to-back Class AA state championship games the past two seasons. The Beavers won the title in 2017 and was state runner-up last season.
“Mason’s a very high-character player,” Concord head coach Paul Price said during his midweek press conference in Athens.
The coach said he would like more time ideally to prepare a freshman to start on the collegiate level, then added, “I think guys that are mature, that come to you more ready to play — we’re in good shape.”
“We’ll obviously do some things to support him. Our protections and some of the running plays, whatever he does best, we’ll let him do those things, and limit our liability with the new guy. But he has adapted very well.
“He’s somebody who I’ve talked to, and basically said, ‘Just keep getting better every day. You’ll be there, sooner or later, but if you worry about every mistake you make, and you don’t correct them piece by piece, you’re never going to get where you want to be.’
“He does have the physical attributes to do what we need that position to do. It’s just a matter of him growing into it.”
Bluefield High coach Fred Simon said on Thursday that the news about Walker starting was “great. Anytime you have a former player that’s worked hard for us for four years, it’s just fantastic to see them further their career and end up playing.”
“That just shows you how good he is, what a player he was for us and what a player he’s going
to be for Concord so I can’t tell you how happy I am … .”
“Mason being close to home I’ll be able to watch him some, and I miss the Beaver Ranger, that’s what I called him nickname-wise in high school.”
— Daily Telegraph sports writer Eric Walker contributed to this story.
