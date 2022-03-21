CHARLESTON — It was, in the end, not so much that Bluefield lost the big game. Poca simply went out and won it.
Kambel Meeks and Ethan Maynor combined for 27 points to complement standout Isaac McKneely’s 22 as the powerful Poca Dots fulfilled expectations Saturday by winning the 2022 AA state championship 65-48 over a never-say-die band of Bluefield Beavers.
Poca (26-1) orchestrated a 21-12 first quarter lead over Bluefield (20-6) and the Dots, who gained solace for a title game loss to Williamstown last year, maintained their advantage throughout. The Beavers were hampered by early foul trouble as starters Ja’eon Flack and Caleb Fuller earned three whistles apiece before halftime.
Fuller paced Bluefield with 16 points, R.J. Hairston had another solid effort with 15 points and five rebounds. Chance Johnson had six rebounds for the Beavers.
“We battled back but Poca has such an outstanding team with a Division I player [McKneely] and then today both Meeks and Maynor stepped in and did an outstanding job going inside and outside for baskets to keep us behind,” said Beavers’ coach Buster Large. “I am proud of this team — they brought pride to themselves, the school and community. We have some good players coming back and soon we will get back to work and get back up here for next year’s tournament.”
Bluefield earned a spot in the WVSSAC event with a 65-45 triumph over Wyoming East and then followed that up in a thriller over St. Mary’s, 60-57. Poca demolished Magnolia 43-19 in the tourney opener before pounding Ravenswood 60-32. Until BHS scored 13 points in the third quarter, the Dots had allowed only four third-quarter points total in the previous two games.
“We knew Bluefield had a good team and we were concerned about today,” said Poca coach Allen Osborne, who claimed his third state championship. “They [Bluefield] are very talented and played us hard. Kambel and Ethan really stepped up and Isaac was good again. We worked all year to get back here and win. This feels good and this team did what it takes to become a champion.”
Poca led 35-26 at halftime, as Flack finished the half with a flourish for Bluefield with a top-of-the-key three. Caleb Fuller drilled a 40-footer to end the third stanza with another Beaver trey but such dramatics were not enough to overcome the relentless intensity of the Dots, who contested every shot and then efficiently took advantage of any opposing miscues.
Fuller hit successive shots early to pull Bluefield to within one, at 9-8, but the balanced Dots kept pulling steadily in front. The largest Poca lead was 19 points with 2:20 remaining.
Flack and Hairston were both voted by sportswriters to the All Tournament team and Bluefield senior Kerry Collins — a standout player on the BHS baseball team — delighted the Beaver boosters by winning the halftime School Spirit Shootout.
Poca shot 54 percent (25-of-46) from the floor, hitting 8-9 free throws, with McKneely going 6-of-6 at the line. Bluefield made 19-of-37 shots (51 percent) and the Beavers hit 3-of-8 free throws, as Hairston made all 3 in 4 attempts.
At Charleston Coliseum
Poca 65, Bluefield 48
BLUEFIELD (20-6)
Ja’eon Flack 6 Will Looney 5 Caleb Fuller 16 Chance Johnson 2 RJ Hairston 15
Kam Ron Gore 4
POCA (26-1)
Toby Payne 8 Isaac McKneely 22 Kamble Meeks 15 Jackson Toney 2
Ethan Maynor 12 Malika Woodard-Jones 2 Hunter Toney 4
3-point goals: Bluefield 7 (Fuller 4, Flack 2, Looney). Poca , 7 (McKneely 4, Meek 3).
Fouled out – Flack.
