BLUEFIELD — Even though Bluefield High School’s hotly-pursued first win of the 2023 football season was an effort that began on Friday and didn’t wrap up until Monday, carryover did not badly disrupt the Beavers’ itinerary to prepare for Saturday’s game with Woodrow Wilson.
Bluefield (1-2) had already scheduled its game with the Flying Eagles (1-2) for a 1 p.m. Saturday kickoff due to Graham’s Friday night clash with Union, also at Mitchell Stadium.
“That was lucky for us. We were fortunate,” said Beavers head coach Fred Simon, whose ‘halftime adjustments for what turned out to be a 34-19 win at Greenbrier East overlapped with scouting Beckley. Both issues generally require focused, singular attention.
“We’ve got such a competitive schedule, it definitely helped us with the win. But Beckley is such a competitive football club, we can’t let up a second,” said Simon, whose team held a not-insurmountable No. 20 position in this week’s WVSSAC Class AA football rankings.
“They’ve always been tough and there have been some great games over the years. It won’t be any different this time around,” Simon said.
The Flying Eagles glide into Mitchell Stadium following a 56-20 loss at the hands of Parkersburg South. Beckley is expected to arrive fired up — and they’re a much better football team than last week’s score indicated, Simon said.
“They gave that game away. They had a lot of onside kicks recovered, Parkersburg South turned it over, and they moved the ball on them. That game could have been close,” Simon said.
Bluefield quarterback Sencere Fields, a converted slot back, has been under the spotlight after two consecutive defeats. However, Fields figured prominently in putting Greenbrier East in the bag in spite of the freakish circumstances of the lightning delay game. Progress is obviously being made.
“I think he’s guided us the best he can in our situation. I’m awful proud of him given what he’s had to do,” Simon said. “And he’ll only get better as the season goes.”
Thus far, Fields has passed for 191 yards and a pair of touchdowns, also having allowed a pair of picks. He has rushed for 179 yards and scored three touchdowns. Not unexpectedly, big receiver RJ Hairston has turned some heads with his antics on the routes. To-date, he has seven catches for 191 yards and two touchdown receptions.
“I think RJ has given a lot and I think other people are playing hard. We just have to cut out some mistakes offensively and defensively,” Simon said. “We’re playing hard with our bodies. We’ve just got to do a better job mentally.”
