CHARLESTON – Here it is — No. 4.
Technically, it’s No. 3 Bluefield (19-5) against No. 6 Wyoming East (13-11) in the 11:15 semifinal AA matchup today in the WVSSAC tournament but these intense rivals have already played three times with Wyoming East holding a 2-1 advantage.
That includes an overtime Warriors triumph in the Greenbrier Classic, an impressive Beaver defensive triumph at BHS, 52-39, followed by a 58-44 Wyoming Easat sectional shocker over the Bluefielders at Brushfork last week — a game that left the Maroon and White frustrated.
Wyoming East earned a state berth with an impressive 61-44 decision over Liberty, a game in which the Warriors never trailed. Bluefield traveled to Chapmanville, overcame an early battle and held the lead for most of the contest in a 51-42 victory over the Tigers to share the regional co-championship.
Garrett Mitchell and Tanner Whitten have become the 1-2 senior punch to spark WEHS, as in the Liberty win when Mitchell popped in 22 point and Whitten (20) was right behind.
Now comes the state-wide showdown, for the right to move on and play the winner of No. 2 St. Marys — No. 7 Braxton County on Friday at 9:30 a.m. Bluefield is making its 11th straight appearance in the state playoffs, and after an opening-round loss last season, the Beavers are hungry to earn a second game in Charleston. That will require eclipsing Derek Brooks’ equally anxious squad, which just snapped a five-year string of missing the state tournament.
“Right now, we have one thing we have pushed for all year – unity,” says BHS mentor Buster Large. “These guys like each other, they play for each other before themselves and that has to carry us. We know Wyoming East is a very good team and our work is cut for us.”
For much of the season, Bluefield has relied on unselfish hustle, a defensive scramble for every loose ball and the steady scoring of Caleb “Boo” Fuller. East noticed and in the last contest, dedicated the game plan to slowing Fuller down. That part worked and it is what didn’t that the Beavers have addressed in some very intense practices this week.
“We expect them to ‘face guard’ Caleb again, deny him the ball,” says Bluefield assistant Cody Fuller. “They will probably dedicate somebody to that job the whole game. That challenges the other four players to step up. We can win but everybody has to score some points. They [Wyoming East] challenged us last time. Now we have to respond to that.”
Large adds, “That last game with Wyoming East – we just got beat. No coach says a loss is a good thing but we needed a wake-up call. They gave it to us on our own court. We have an opportunity Wednesday and we must be prepared mentally, physically and emotionally.”
Senior BHS back court leader Ja’eon Flack knows a lot rests on his shoulders in this game. He says, “We are all more focused. I know what my job is and it is a team thing – we have to box out, work against their [East’s] height. On offense, we have to share the ball look for good shots. This is my last time in Charleston and I want to spend the whole week.”
So do the Warriors, who rely on Mitchell to play a key role.
“Garrett’s [Mitchell’s] defense has really helped his offense,” noted Brooks in a recent interview, adding the impressive part is that Mitchell has been able to rise above the physical demands of playing all-out at both ends of the court and be a two-way standout. Tucker Cook has also been instrumental in the Warriors’ stretch run.
For the Beavers, long ranked either second or first in AA play, the task of overcoming a senior-laden opponent with a solid game plan is evident.
Webster, who along with assistant Jody Fuller was responsible for implementing a 1-3-1 defense that led to victory, has his own idea of what is required Wednesday.
“Not only do we need our regular starters to step up, but the whole team has to. We are going to count on Jamel Floyd, Kam Ron Gore and Sencere Fields. They can be a big part of this game and this tournament.”
Another Beaver who has put up some solid numbers would be sophomore JR.Hairston, who sparkled in the January home floor win over East with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Hairston was also instrumental defensively in the regional win over the Tigers.
That resonates with Webster, who concludes, “We have to keep up the pressure. We need turnovers, create havoc. To be successful, that is what we have to do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.