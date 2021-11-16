BLUEFIELD — He’s big —and staying Blue.
When Kerry Collins finishes his senior season at Bluefield High School, he will move across town to join the Bluefield State College baseball program. A lanky 6-4 pitcher with a sweet swing at the plate, Collins signed a letter of intent Tuesday to play at BSC for Coach Drew Bailey’s Big Blues.
“I am very happy to be going to Bluefield State for several reasons,” noted Collins, “because the location (convenient to home) is great, the student-to-teacher ratio is excellent and I really look forward to playing for Coach Bailey – he’s a great guy.”
Collins will be leaving a program that scorched its way to a dazzling 25 victories a year ago, while winning the Coppinger Invitational Tournament crown and advancing to the West Virginia state high school playoffs. With an eye toward the future, he has now joined forces with another program on the way up.
“Coach Bailey is a Christiansburg native and in his first season at BSC, he led the team to its first winning season. He definitely knows his stuff,” says Collins.
Bailey knew enough to pilot the team to 15 wins and the Big Blues made national headlines by winning the inaugural Black College World Series in Montgomery, Alabama, when they whipped Xavier University (La.) 7-2.
Collins’ family is very happy with his choice to play at the collegiate level while remaining in his hometown to do so.
“I’m real proud of him (Kerry),” noted BHS Principal Mike Collins, himself a former athlete and marathon runner.
“He’s worked hard over the years in the classroom and on the baseball field. Those hours of hard work have paid off and now he’s getting to go to a very good school, stay local, and he wants to be a part of a program that is building and on the rise.”
Collins was elected student body president in his senior year, is involved in various clubs and activities and is also the leader of the Bluefield High cheering section while maintaining an honors average in the classroom.
The senior standout blistered the ball at the plate last year with a .395 average, slugging .624 with 41 runs batted in and hitting 3 home runs, while having a .500 on-base percentage. He started 10 games, had seven wins and struck out 69 batters in 50 innings with a 3.64 Earned Run Average.
The Collins saga is no overnight success story, as his parents know very well.
“He (Kerry) started working when he was about 9 years old, taking hitting instruction, playing at camps, working with me – all so he could do well in high school and play at the next level. Now he will get to do that.”
Mom Crystal Collins says, “We are super-proud of Kerry. My goodness, this has been years in the making. We started in Little League, did all kinds of travel ball…baseball is 12-months-year sport at the Collins house. He’s definitely put in a large amount of private work both hitting and pitching.”
A Beaver starter, sophomore catcher Bryson Redmond, knows Collins very well and says, “Kerry is an all-around good athlete. He can throw hard, has a good off-speed and hits the ball very well, too, and is what I would call a great player.”
Coach Jimmy Redmond says, “This is a happy time for Kerry, for our program here at Bluefield High, for the family and our school community.
“It’s rewarding to see him succeed, especially after the hard work he has put in and it’s great to see many of his teammates here today and happy for him. Kerry can change a game on the mound and at the plate. He is a big asset for our team and I am sure he will be that kind of player for Bluefield State.”
Collins is looking forward to the challenge, adding, “I am going to try to be a two-way player, both pitching and continuing to hit. I want to help the team any way I can.”
That goes for the Beavers and the Big Blues in the coming months.
