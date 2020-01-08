BLUEFIELD — There is only one game left to be played in college football and coaches are already out recruiting for players to join them in 2021.
One of the players that is being focused on by a lot of top programs in the nation is Bluefield High’s Isaiah Johnson.
The defensive back has received 18 offers from Division-I schools including West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Florida, Georgia and Oklahoma.
Johnson is ranked as the top player in West Virginia for the Class of 2021 by multiple recruiting services and one of the best defensive backs in the nation.
The combination of size, speed and strength has attracted a legion coaches to the Beavers junior.
His most recent offer comes from Louisiana State University which is playing in the national championship game Jan. 13 and the top-ranked team in the nation.
The Tigers have become one of the best placed for players in the secondary under defensive backs coach Corey Raymond who has had seven players drafted in eight years. This year’s winner for the top defensive back in college football was LSU’s Grant Delpit.
Just two days earlier he received an offered from the University of Miami which was his first since September when Georgia offered him a scholarship. That came days before he was hurt in Bluefield’s game against Princeton Sept. 6 on the second half kickoff and missed the rest of the season with an injury.
He had six catches for 43 yards in six quarters before the injury and was a linchpin of the defensive secondary. He was a special honorable mention for the West Virginia Sports Writers Association All-Class AA football team his sophomore year.
Johnson announced on Twitter that he had committed to play in the 2021 Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, Fl.
It is an high school football all-star game of the top seniors in the country that is televised on ESPN and attended by college coaches.
Bluefield has three players who will be playing Division-I football in the fall with a fourth yet to make a decision. That has led to many top coaches making Bluefield a stop on their recruiting tours.
