BLUEFIELD — After last year’s season-opening 39-36 loss to Princeton High School at Hunnicutt Field, Bluefield head coach Fred Simon made a keen observation.
“We made enough plays,” Simon said after the wild contest that ended with Casey Geso’s 32-yard field goal with no time showing on the clock. “To me, to score 36 points, you ought to win the football game. … We’ve just got to get back, and get our defense better.”
Last week the Beavers defense put together an inspired second half performance that made possible a thrilling comeback attempt against Graham. The G-Men held on for the 29-25 win in spite of it’s powerful offense having been shut out over the final two quarters.
It would appear that the Beavers (0-1) are seething with exceptional defensive potential headed into tonight’s Mercer County Rivals clash with Princeton (1-0) at Mitchell Stadium.
For Simon, that potential is far from being fully manifest.
He admitted he saw some good things — especially from linebacker Gerrard Wade and the Beavers defensive front. But also saw too many mistakes and missed tackles for his liking.
“We put ourselves in a hole early by not giving [Graham] a very long field to score from and we gave up big plays when we didn’t tackle well. Then I thought defensively in the second half we did a better job. I’m proud of them for showing character and not quitting,” said Simon,
The Tigers opened their season with a 58-3 home field win over Lincoln County. Senior quarterback Grant Cochran passed for 125 yards — including touchdown throws to Nik Flemming, Carter Meachum and Brad Mosser — while rushing for another. Marquel Lowe had a rushing and special teams score and Dominic Collins also had a pair of touchdown runs.
“I think we’re playing physical. I think we’re playing pretty good team football and I like some of the things we’re doing defensively. I think we’re moving the ball well. But obviously there’s a lot of room for improvement. We know that we can do better. We like where we’re at, but we know we can’t be complacent. We have a lot of goals, we take it one week at a time and obviously Friday is a big game,” said Tigers head coach Chris Pedigo.
The Princeton head coach is acutely aware of all the big-play potential contained within the Bluefield offense, from Amir Hairston at running back to RJ Hairston and Sencere Fields running the routes. Quarterback Caleb Fuller throws a good ball and the Beavers have a good-sized offensive line, Pedigo said.
“They’ve got the pieces to make a long run in AA and we’re going to have to contain them … we’re going to have to tackle them in space. If we do that, we’re going to give ourselves an opportunity to win,” said Pedigo, who noted that Bluefield’s big playmakers on offense also tend to be the big playmakers on defense.
“RJ Hairston is a difference-maker at defensive end. Amir, last week was playing safety. We always anticipate them moving guys around from Week 1 to Week 2. The Wade kid at inside linebacker can run from sideline to sideline. He’s one of the most athletic inside linebackers that they’ve had — and they’ve had a lot of them. They’ve got really good size inside to command double teams and really slow down the interior run. They’re really solid,” Pedigo said.
Thanks to quality depth up front, the Tigers offense has become a more balanced attack in recent seasons. But there is no concealing Cochran’s status as a veteran, school record-setting passer who can put up big numbers.
The Beavers defense will be charged with adapting to a different kind of threat this week.
“They’ve got a good quarterback. He’s very good and he’s a four-year starter. We’ve got our work cut out for us … we’re going from a very good running attack to a very good passing attack along with the runners to go with it. We’re going up against another quality team,” said Simon.
The Bluefield head coach was for the most part pleased with how his own passing crew performed last week, crediting Fuller, Fields, RJ Hairston and Brayden Fong for making the most of what opportunities they had. Otherwise, Simon thought the Beavers offense as a whole needs to embrace the physical aspect of the game better than it did last week.
“We didn’t block well, as far as backs, receivers or linemen. We just weren’t aggressive enough on offense. That happens early in the year … but we’ve got to improve our blocking and just carrying out our assignments on offense and defense. That’s the key to me,” Simon said.
