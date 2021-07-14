BLUEFIELD — While last year’s season was topsy-turvy, Bluefield High School boys varsity basketball fans can get a head start on making next year right-side-up by coming out to support the Beavers in their first scrimmage of the new school year.
Bluefield will play Westside at 10 a.m. on Thursday morning at Bluefield High School gymnasium in conjunction with the WVSSAC’s allowed three-week summer training period.
The scrimmage with the Renegades will be open to the public free of charge.
Thursday’s scrimmage is a treat for fans and players alike in what will otherwise be three weeks of intense hard work for the Beavers boys basketball program, which kept it’s state tournament appearance streak intact during an anything-but-ordinary Spring 2021 season.
Something else this summer that will help things feel more normal is the return of Bluefield High School’s Youth Basketball Day Camp conducted by Large and members of the Beavers boys basketball coaching staff and sponsored by Case WV. The camp, which is offered free of charge, is set to begin July 26 and will also be held at Bluefield High School Gymnasium.
The camp will be conducted by Large and coaches Tony Webster, Jody Fuller, Doug Miller and Jim Pettus. The camp will be held from 12 noon to 4 p.m., daily so some of the Bluefield players who attend morning practice will stick around and help with the junior campers. Free lunch will be served every day.
