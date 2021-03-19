BLUEFIELD — Dress for success.
A pair of All American champions, a unique high school and a dynamic new style have combined to give the perennial powerhouse Bluefield Beavers a dazzling new look for the 2021 football season. For the first time in more than a century, BHS will debut in black “Jordan” uniforms trimmed with traditional school colors.
Bluefield with 21 overall team championships and a sparkling 11 state football titles, is the first team in all of West Virginia to be selected to wear the new “Jordan” uniforms, inspired by legendary star Michael Jordan and manufactured by Nike. Of the nearly 16,000 high school programs in America, Bluefield joins a prestigious group of 200 schools to wear the Jordan brand – the “one percent” group of schools. Jordan himself selected the college programs of North Carolina, Michigan, Oklahoma and Florida as the only NCAA programs designated to wear the uniforms.
The family of the late Bluefield Hall of Fame member Pete Wood, a high school All American who later starred at West Virginia University and became an automotive executive in Detroit, contributed to the new Beavers uniforms. Along with the famed “Jumpman” logo, a unique design addition featuring “APW 28” (Andrew Pete Wood) in Wood’s honor will adorn the uniform front above the jersey numerals while a “Beaver” emblem will be featured on the chest, with maroon numerals and white trim. Black pants will be emblazoned with a “Beaver” head logo.
“We are honored to be chosen,” notes Bluefield Principal Mike Collins. “Our students have compiled a unique record of academic and athletic achievement and the selection committee reviewed that criteria carefully before selecting Bluefield High School.”
Since 1959, when the Beavers won the first of four state championships under Coach Merrill Gainer, Bluefield has gone on to win 10 more titles including 1962, 1965, 1967, 1975, 1984, 1997, 2004, 2007, 2009 and 2017. John Chmara coached two title teams and Fred Simon has coached five more. In that span, Bluefield has won 513 games for an impressive .728 winning percentage.
“This (honor) is a combination of players, coaches, school and community effort and pride for all who have contributed to the tradition here at Bluefield High School over the decades,” says BHS head football coach Fred Simon.
In addition, the selection committee noted that Bluefield graduate John F. Nash, Jr. (Class of 1945) earned the 1994 Nobel Prize for mathematics and that Mitchell Stadium, home of the Beavers since the late 1930s, was voted in 2019 as “Best High School Stadium in America” in a USA TODAY poll. Legions of outstanding scholars, leaders in business as well as the fine arts and a strong JROTC (Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps) were also hallmark achievements in the committee recommendation.
“For me and my supervisor (Bill Islay), this selection means so much,” says Mike Hines, BSN Sports (Dallas, TX) sales pro. “Bluefield sets a high standard in all areas, is often the program that other area schools measure themselves by. Bluefield High was selected because of its achievements on and off the field over several decades of competition.”
In addition to the jerseys, the company will produce a “showcase video” featuring highlights of the Beavers’ era of championship success which will be shown on the Mitchell Stadium video message board.
“We have worked to provide our various athletic teams with new uniforms in recent years,” concludes Collins. “Currently, we are in the process or getting new uniforms for our award-winning marching band. We are proud of all our teams and organizations and happy to recognize the success of each of them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.