BRUSHFORK — Kam’ron Gore hit three trifectas en route to 17 points and the Bluefield High School boys basketball team collected a 53-49 win over visiting Woodrow Wilson at the Brushfork Armory, on Monday.
RJ Hairston scored 14 points while pulling down nine rebounds for the Beavers (13-5).
Caleb Fuller scored 13 points and grabbed six boards. Will Looney had nine points, seven rebounds.
Elijah Redfern fired up a game-high 20 points for the Flying Eagles (7-11). Coby Dillon added eight points.
Braydon Hawthorne scored seven points while pulling down 13 rebounds and blocking seven shots. Zyon Hawthorne added seven points.
Woodrow Wilson plays Shady Spring at home on Thursday. Bluefield hosts Oak Hill on Friday at the Brushfork Armory.
