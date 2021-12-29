For the Daily Telegraph
BRUSHFORK — The vaunted cross-town rivalry between Bluefield and Graham high schools was renewed yet again on Tuesday night on the basketball court at Brushfork Armory, and the Beavers of Bluefield got their act together for a 56-40 win over the G-Men.
After a mistake-marred first half by both squads, the Beavers (4-2) were able to ignore the bright lights and rowdy crowd, and turned to their trademark defensive pressure to cement the victory.
Bluefield head coach Buster Large acknowledged the improvement that needs to take place.
“It’s early on in the season, and we’re working every day on it,” Large said. “It’s just going to take a few weeks to get everything worked out.”
The G-Men (0-2) always provide “a tough game,” Large said. “(When) you get under game-like conditions, in front of 1,200 people, and got pressure on you, it’s a different atmosphere.”
“All the assistant coaches had these kids well prepared … and we’re happy to have a win.”
The officials called the game tightly. Two players for each side fouled out, and the teams combined for 52 free throws. The Beavers sank 19 of their 31 tries while the G-Men went 8-for-21 at the line.
“I thought it was a little sloppy,” said Graham head coach Todd Baker. “We’ve got to have better guard play, from all our guards.”
On the offensive end, he said, “You’ve got to make every opportunity count, and we didn’t do a good job of that.”
“We’ll get there, though,” he said, observing that 20 of his 27 basketball players have had to convert from playing football. The G-Men have had 11 total practices since the full team was able to assemble. Baker said.
Only one shooter for each team made a 3-point basket. Bluefield’s Caleb Fuller had three treys on his way to a game-high 27 points — 16 of which came in the first half. Brayden Surface had two goals from long-range for Graham.
“It was a great crowd, it was a hostile environment,” Fuller said. “I thought we played well.”
David Graves collected seven of Graham’s 15 field goals and finished with 18 points.
Baker said, “David, he has to do that for us. But he can do other things. … David’s a great player.”
The first quarter ended with Bluefield ahead 11-6. Graham got a three from Surface and a layup from Graves to pull into an 11-11 tie, but BHS outscored their guests 9-2 in the rest of the second quarter.
Fuller said about the run, “We got some pressure (on their offense). We just turned it up a notch.”
Defensive lapses were a focus during intermission in the Beavers’ locker room.
“We solved it at halftime,” Fuller said. “Coach (Webster) was on us about it. We got it together, though.”
In the third period, Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw drove for a layup that cut the G-Men’s deficit to 33-25, only to have Bluefield wrap up the quarter with a 7-2 splurge, fueled by three Graham turnovers.
The Beavers’ 20-point third period matched their offensive output of the entire first half.
In the final period, Bluefield flirted with the idea of stalling with the ball, but couldn’t help but take it to the hoop, making a four-corners offense look dynamic.
Graham turns around on Thursday to play another tough non-district foe, Martinsville, in the Ned Shott Gym at Bluefield State College to close out the calendar year.
Baker said, “Our schedule is about the most difficult we’ve had, but we want it that way. It’s a big challenge, and we’re excited about it.”
The Beavers, who were coming off a four-point loss to Woodrow Wilson, are now idle until after New Year’s Day.
At Brushfork Armory
Bluefield 56, Graham 40
Graham ………. 6 7 14 13 — 40
Bluefield ……… 11 9 20 16 — 56
GRAHAM (0-2)
Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw 3 0-0 6, Brayden Surface 2.0-0 6, Braden Watkins 1 0-0 2, David Graves 7 4-9 18, Connor Roberts 1 3-9 5, Jamin Ni 1 0-0 2, Khiamani Vineyard 0 1-3 1. Totals 15 8-21 40.
BLUEFIELD (4-2)
Ja’eon Flack 3 2-7 8, Chance Johnson 1 0-0 2, Caleb Fuller 8 8-8 27, Serene Fields 0 3-6 3, R.J. Hairston 3 4-8 10, Jamil Floyd 2 2-2 6. Totals 17 19-31 56.
3-point goals — Gra 2 (Surface 2); Blfd 3 (Fuller 3). Total fouls — Gra 24, Blfd 20. Fouled out — Gra, Watkins, Graves; Blfd, Johnson, Looney.
