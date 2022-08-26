BLUEFIELD — You take two storied high school football teams — one from West Virginia and the other from Virginia. Both programs have state championship pedigrees and state championship aspirations for the coming season.
The game will be played at an historic stadium near the state that has in recent years been declared the nation’s finest high school playing venue. The rivalry between the two schools encompasses multiple generations. and it’s a mutual season opener at a home field both schools share.
Given all those factors — is a projected crowd of nearly 15,000 fans going to be that big of a distraction for the kids on the field?
Graham head coach Tony Palmer and Bluefield head coach Fred Simon are both expecting their respective kids’ heads to be entirely in the game at hand when the 2022 Beaver-Graham (or if you prefer, Graham-Beaver) kicks off at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Mitchell Stadium.
“We’re healthy. I still think we’ve got to be zoned in and be ready to play football [Friday night] … but we’re healthy and should be ready to go,” said Graham head coach Tony Palmer, whose team led 21-0 at halftime after two varsity quarters of last Thursday’s benefit game.
For Bluefield head coach Fred Simon, tonight’s game is an opportunity for his players to convince him that they’re a better football team than he saw after the second scrimmage of the preseason.
“The first week I was happier with our scrimmage than after the second. This past scrimmage, I wasn’t happy with a whole lot, to be honest with you,” Simon said.
This is technically a home game for Graham but the West Virginia side of the state line has been a lot more visible when it comes to the lead-up to tonight’s Big Game. The City of Bluefield has been all-in with regard to promoting the run-up to the big event, which traditionally marks the beginning of high school football in Southern West Virginia — although Montcalm technically beat the Big Game to the punch with a 42-6 win over visiting Phelps, Ky. on Thursday night.
The Big Game clearly means a lot of things to a lot of people. But to Palmer, it means a chance to begin the season with a quality win. He expects his players to think like he does.
“We’re just trying to concentrate on our job and what we have to do. Everything around it … we tell our kids to block that out and concentrate on the game,” said Palmer, who noted that while last year’s October game wasn’t as packed as usual for the meeting, it was still more well-attended than the average high school game.
Last year was a massive disappointment due to the Beavers missing the traditional season opening date in August due to COVID-19, also adding to this year’s pregame buildup.
Last year’s game was eventually held on the first week of October, with the G-Men prevailing 31-6. Simon is obviously pleased that this year’s Big Game appears ready to go as planned.
“Heck yeah. You prepare and all the sudden you’re knocked out of there. It was a big blow to us and our program … and then we weren’t as prepared for Princeton as we could’ve been,” said Simon.
The qualities of both teams’ coaching staffs have long been made known to their opponents. The qualities of both teams’ rosters change from year to year … but the players always find ways of making themselves known to each other.
Bluefield junior returning back Amir Hairston, who is getting courted by FCS football programs including Virginia Tech, rushed for more than 1,100 yards last year and gained further laurels as a member of Bluefield’s 4x100 and 4x200 relays last spring. He’s been a leading subject of preseason discussion — as has Caleb Fuller stepping up at quarterback for his senior season.
But the Beavers have a lot of other offensive — and defensive — talent scattered throughout. and Simon’s staff has a way of putting them to good use.
“I’ve seen them. They’re athletic, as usual. They can run … they’ve got a good running back,” said Palmer, who’s also had a good look at Fuller taking the snaps.
“I think that [Fuller] throws the ball well, as far as fade route and quick game … things like that. He’ll do a good job for them.”
Brayden Meadows has been a starting quarterback at Graham for the past three years and Palmer expects him to be ready for whatever kind of atmosphere the Big Game throws at him. Running back Ty’drez Clements rushed for more than 1,500 yards and 22 TDs last season. Defensive end Connor Roberts (6-foot-4, 250) is an FCS prospect and a beast on both sides of the football. and just like Bluefield — Graham has other lights waiting for their chance to shine.
“I’ve watched the film on them. They’re a very good football team … a quality team and it’s going to take a lot of effort and lack of mistakes on our part to beat them,” said Simon, who noted the mutual proximity of the state line rivalry raises the stakes for both teams.
“I think we’ll compete like crazy because that’s like your brother … you’re going to battle your brother. That’s just how it is” Simon said.
In the end, both teams have ambitions of appearing in state championship football games in their respective states. Whoever wins, whoever loses, there will be a tomorrow to play for.
“We’re just playing team football right now. We want our team to get better each game. That’s the goal for us right now … to put ourselves where we want to be at the end of the regular season,” said Palmer.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.