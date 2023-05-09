BLUEFIELD — Caleb Fuller went the distance for the Beavers at Bowen Field on Monday night, striking out eight in a one-hit shutout victory over visiting Wyoming East in a sectional opener.
The Beavers prevailed 7-0.
Fuller walked only one Warriors batter over his seven inning shift and surrendered his lone hit to Jacob Howard.
The Beavers (12-13) rapped out 11 hits on their way to victory.
Bryson Redmond went 4-for-4 with two runs scored to lead Bluefield from the leadoff position.
Fuller helped his own cause, going 2-for-4 with an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored. Hunter Harmon had a single and a sacrifice fly.
Garrett Hicks went 2-for-4 and Landon Crane took a plunk for the team.
Wyoming East pitcher Zach Hunt collected the downside decision for the Warriors.
Bluefield will face PikeView in Gardner today at 6 p.m. Neither team is in immediate danger of elimination.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.