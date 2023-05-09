Caleb Fuller...

Bluefield Beavers pitcher Caleb Fuller delivers a pitch during Monday night's sectional baseball game with Wyoming East at Bowen Field. Fuller struck out eight and walked one over seven innings in a one-hit shutout victory,.

 Photo by Eric DiNovo

BLUEFIELD — Caleb Fuller went the distance for the Beavers at Bowen Field on Monday night, striking out eight in a one-hit shutout victory over visiting Wyoming East in a sectional opener.

The Beavers prevailed 7-0.

Fuller walked only one Warriors batter over his seven inning shift and surrendered his lone hit to Jacob Howard.

The Beavers (12-13) rapped out 11 hits on their way to victory.

Bryson Redmond went 4-for-4 with two runs scored to lead Bluefield from the leadoff position.

Fuller helped his own cause, going 2-for-4 with an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored. Hunter Harmon had a single and a sacrifice fly.

Garrett Hicks went 2-for-4 and Landon Crane took a plunk for the team.

Wyoming East pitcher Zach Hunt collected the downside decision for the Warriors.

Bluefield will face PikeView in Gardner today at 6 p.m. Neither team is in immediate danger of elimination.

