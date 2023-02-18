BRUSHFORK — Oak Hill tried to run the floor with Bluefield on Friday night. It didn’t go well.
The Beavers benefitted from 17 turnovers by the Red Devils and shot 64% from the field to claim a runaway 70-49 win as flurries of snow swirled around outside of Brushfork Armory.
Bluefield (14-5), ranked second in this week’s Class AA coaches’ poll, claimed its fifth win out of its last six contests.
“I’m very pleased with how the kids played tonight,” said Bluefield head coach Buster Large. “We’ve been working hard all week on defense.”
Oak Hill head coach Benitez Jackson said, “We like to run. I think what hurt us was turnovers. They’re a good team, so we knew if we turned the ball over, they were going to capitalize on it.”
“I thought, when we took care of the basketball, we got some good looks. But if we turn the ball over against really good teams — like these guys — that’s a recipe for disaster.”
Oak Hill (11-9) shot 5-for-15 in the first quarter, and gave up the ball six times. The Red Devils had a decided rebounding advantage early and trailed just 13-9 after eight minutes of play.
Jackson said, “We wanted to get out to a good start. and we did.”
But the Beavers never trailed after RJ Hairston’s jumper from the elbow produced a 6-5 score with 4:13 on the first-quarter clock. Sencere Fields then stole the ball and flew downcourt for a score, and Bluefield was off and running.
The Beavers used clutch rebounding, particularly under the defensive board, as the first half drew to a close to grow its lead to 34-19 at the break.
The advantage grew to 21 points, 45-23, on Kam Ron Gore’s crowd-pleasing long 3-pointer with 2:42 left in the third period.
The Red Devils’ tall Trevor Kelly found the basket from inside and from deep in the third quarter but it was not enough to counter the Beavers’ blitz. Kelly was his team’s top scorer with 13 points.
Four Bluefield players reached double-figure scoring. William Looney led the list with 16 points, nailing seven field goals. He notched a double-double with 10 rebounds. Gore had 15 points, while RJ Hairston also had seven baskets for 14. Caleb Fuller chipped in 12.
Oak Hill, which competes in Class AAAA with the state’s biggest schools, made 20 field goals out of 56 attempts and was 5-for-10 from the free throw line.
Large said, “They’ve got athletes. They’re very athletic. They match up with us well. The thing I’m really impressed with tonight: We didn’t turn the ball over a whole lot.
“Our rebounding was not good. We’ve got to get better on the boards … but overall, we’ll take the win and get ready for Monday.”
“We’re starting to get it together. We’re starting to get all our cylinders clickin’ at the same time,” Large said. “We’re starting to play well.”
“It’s critical here, late in the year, that we get some production out of our bench. We’ve got three very important games (next week).”
Jackson said, “I can’t fault our effort. I thought we played hard.”
He added, “Our execution wasn’t the greatest. Our guards have got to do a better job of taking care of the basketball. … We don’t score that easily anyway, so when you’re limiting your shots by turning the ball over, that’s going to kill you.”
Bluefield moves on for a busy finale of the regular season. The Beavers host Princeton on Tuesday, play at Greenbrier East on Thursday, and take on PikeView at Brushfork a week from today, Feb. 24.
The Red Devils finish up their regular season games at home next week, facing South Charleston on Tuesday and Nicholas County on Thursday.
— Contact sports
@bdtdonline.com
Bluefield 70, Oak Hill 49
At Brushfork Armory
OAK HILL (11-9)
Jacob Blankenship 0 0-1 0, Omar Lewis 1 0-0 3, Cole Nelson 2 0-0 5, Malachi Lewis 1 0-0 3, Ethan Vargo-Thomas 2 2-2 6, Chance Minor 3 2-3 8, Kevi Kiska 1 0-0 2, Jeremiah Jackson 4 1-2 9, Trevor Kelly 6 0-1 13. Totals 20 5-10 49.
BLUEFIELD (14-5)
Kam Ron Gore 5 3-4 15, Sencere Fields 4 0-0 8, William Looney 7 2-2 16, Caleb Fuller 6 0-0 12, Brandon Fong 2 0-0 5, RJ Hairston 7 0-0 14. Totals 31 5-6 70.
Oak Hill ….............…… 9 10 10 20 — 49
Bluefield ……..............13 21 15 21 — 70
3-point goals: OH 4 (O. Lewis 1, M. Lewis 1, Nelson 1, Kelly 1); B 3 (Gore 2, Fong 1). Total fouls: OH 10, B 10. Fouled out: none. JV game: Oak Hill won 57-53.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.