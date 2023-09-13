FAIRLEA — The Bluefield High School football team picked up where it left off Monday night as quarterback Sencere Fields led the Beavers offense to two touchdowns to wrap up Friday night’s lightning delayed football game between the two teams.
The 34-19 final score marked the first win of the season for Bluefield (1-2), a perennial Class AA powerhouse. The game was frozen in the third quarter on Friday night with Bluefield leading 20-19.
Fields put the game out of reach a 44-yard touchdown pass to RJ Hairston in the third quarter capped by an Eli Riffe point-after-touchdown kick. He added a 1-yard TD keeper in the fourth quarter, with Riffe’s PAT boot putting on the final margin.
Fields led Beavers rushing with 75 yards on 20 carries, which also included a 5-yard scoring run on Friday night. Altogether, Fields completed 5-for-10 pass attempts for 154 yards — including a 75-yard scoring connection to Hairston on Friday night.
Josiah Campbell had a 75-yard kick return for a score on Friday night and finished with 49 yards rushing from scrimmage. Ty Patton had 29 yards rushing for Bluefield.
The Beavers defense engineered what amounted to a second-half shutout of the Spartans offense.
Quarterback Brody Hamric led Greenbrier East with 170 yards passing, including a 54-yard touchdown pass to Nate Suttle and a 32-yard scoring strike to Kaden Stone. Hamric also had a 3-yard touchdown run.
The Beavers’ season opening loss to Graham in the much-publicized Beaver-Graham game followed by a defeat at Princeton the following week threatened to get Bluefield off to a bad start Monday’s wrap-up may haved served to avert.
The Beavers will face Woodrow Wilson at Mitchell Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.
