Weather Alert

...FOGGY TRAVEL OVERNIGHT... Fog has developed across the mountains of West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina this evening into portions of the foothills. The fog will be dense at times in patches, so visibilities could fluctuate from less than a quarter mile to greater than 5 miles in a short span. Those traveling I-81, I-77, and I-64 along with other highways in the mountains should be alert to rapidly changing visibilities. Slow down and use low beams in fog.