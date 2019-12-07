Staff photo by Eric DiNovo

Bluefield’s Jahiem House (10) and Dakota Stroupe (15) tackle Bridgeport wide receiver Hayden Moore (8) during the WVSSAC Class AA state championship football game at Wheeling Island Stadium in Wheeling, on Friday night. It was the Indians’ rushing game — not its passing attack — that caused the Beavers the most headaches in Friday’s climactic clash on the banks of the Ohio River.