WHEELING — The line of scrimmage was where Friday night’s Class 2 state championship game was decided.
Bridgeport won the battle of the trenches, rushing for 269 yards to beat Bluefield 21-14 at Wheeling Island Stadium.
“They were a little more physical running the ball we couldn’t stop them,” Bluefield head coach Fred Simon said.
Even though Bridgeport (12-2) only averaged four yards every play they were able to convert on six third downs and two fourth downs to keep drives going.
“Beating them up front and our backs blocking won the game,” Bridgeport head coach John Cole said.
Carson Winkie was the main running back with 200 yards on 43 carries. He scored all three touchdowns for the Indians.
Bluefield (12-2) had chances to tie the game late but an offensive pass interference nullified a touchdown reception and penalties came at time where they couldn’t happen.
With just under three minutes left in the game the Beavers forced a fumble by Winkie that Shawn Mitchell recovered, giving Bluefield a chance to go 75 yards for the score.
The Beavers threw an interception but were able to stop Bridgeport forcing a punt. The final drive for Bluefield started at its own three-yard line and it only managed to cover 39 yards before the game ended.
Bluefield had opportunities to score by forcing three turnovers, but could not capitalize.
“We should of capitalized on their mistakes and we would of won the game but we didn’t,” senior Jahiem House said.
The Beavers fumbled its first scoring opportunity at the one-yard line due to a mishandled snap on an attempted quarterback sneak that the Indians recovered in their own end zone for a touch back.
Bridgeport then marched down the field 80 yards in eight minutes to open the scoring on a five-yard run by Winkie.
The slow, methodical drives that Bridgeport put together resulted in the Indians possessing the football for almost 32 of the 48 minutes. That meant Bluefield needed to take advantage of what opportunities they had — but that didn’t happen.
“We knew they were a good ball control team, we just made mistakes where we couldn’t have,” Simon said.
Mitchell was the top tackler for the Beavers with 13 as the Indians ran away from Sean Martin all game. Mitchell recovered two fumbles for Bluefield as Bridgeport uncharacteristically lost three fumbles after having lost only six up until this game.
“I can’t remember a daggone game where we fumbled the ball three times. I was like ‘oh my gosh how are we going to overcome this’ but we got a great group of kids,” Cole said.
Bluefield tied the game up with a scoring drive that lasted four plays as Carson Deeb found Brandon Wiley deep over the middle of the field. Wiley got the pass and ran it in for a 59-yard touchdown, his 11th touchdown reception of the year.
Deeb and Wiley connected once again at the start of the third quarter on a 61-yard yard pass that Wiley ran to the end zone.
Wiley finished the night with 150 yards receiving and two touchdowns to finish with a team-high in receiving yards and touchdown receptions for Bluefield this season.
A two-yard run by Winkie brought Bridgeport within one as the extra point was missed and he scored from one yard out with just under seven minutes left to take the lead. Winkie ran in the two-point conversion to give the Indians a seven-point lead.
Bridgeport rushed the ball 62 and the only passing attempt they had didn’t count as Bluefield was called for pass interference in the end zone which set up the first touchdown run by Winkie.
With an injury to Juwaun Green who led the Beavers in receiving yards coming into the game Ryker Brown stepped up catching all five passes thrown to him for 49 yards.
Running back JJ Davis was stifled by the Bridgeport defense rushing for only 76 yards with 54 of it coming in the first quarter.
The game also featured the first challenged play that went to instant replay as Cole challenged that his team fumbled the football late in the fourth quarter.
The officials confirmed that it was a fumble and Bluefield ball but not before there was confusion on both sides of the field.
Bluefield has made it to the state title game three straight years and lost by a touchdown for the second consecutive season which gives the players that return next year motivation to return to Wheeling and win.
“All of our team played as hard as we could but I just felt like it wasn’t meant for us to get out there and win,” Mitchell said. “We just gotta come back January and work our butts off. We gotta keep this feeling and work hard.”
