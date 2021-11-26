BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield Beavers football team confronts the last obstacle standing between them and a state championship game appearance when they take on the Independence Patriots in a Class AA state semifinal game at Coal City today.
Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m.
Bluefield (7-3) barely squeaked into the playoffs due to COVID-related setbacks. The Beavers made it into the post-season fray as the No. 14 seed, having played each week on the road. Independence (11-1) is the No. 2 seed.
Bluefield’s offense is led by quarterback Ryker Brown, who has rushed for 368 yards and eight touchdowns while passing for 1,401 yards and 16 touchdowns. He has only been picked off four times.
Jacorian Green (31-584, 7 TD), Jaeon Flack (26-313, 4 TD), Chance Johnson (19-208, 3 TD) and Gage Sisk (15-159) lead the Beavers receivers.
Bluefield’s offensive lineplay has steadily improved, particularly in the latter part of the season. Shifty sophomore running back Amir Hairston has paced the Beavers ground attack, having rushed for 978 yards and 11 touchdowns behind them.
The game will be radio broadcast on WHIS 1440AM and 97.3FM, live streaming of which is accessible online at https://bhsbeaversfootball.com.
