Bluefield’s nailbiter win over Princeton to open the season was a head turner for some high school football fans in the area.
Friday night proved two things — Bluefield is just fine, and Princeton is for real.
Bluefield emerged from its scare against the Tigers and an early week off to defeat Woodrow Wilson 48-2 at Van Meter Stadium behind the play of quarterback Carson Deeb.
The 5-foot-11, 200-pound senior completed 11 of 15 passes for 215 yards and four touchdowns in less than a half of action. He also scored on a 2-yard run that gave the Beavers (2-0) a 14-0 lead with 4:28 to play in the first quarter.
Veteran Bluefield head coach Fred Simon was pleased with his team’s improvement from the 15-13 win over Princeton — which defeated Parkersburg South 34-14 Friday night.
“We knew we had to get better,” Bluefield head coach Fred Simon said. “And we worked on getting better the last two weeks, and I think we have. Also, I think Princeton is a pretty good ballclub. They’ve got some good skill kids and a good running back. So we knew we beat a pretty good team, but we had some things to work on and I think we have.”
Deeb connected with Ryker Brown and Brandon Wiley for TD passes of 7 and 52 yards, respectively, and threw two to Jacorian Green (65 and 18). He did not throw an interception.
“He played better,” Simon said. “We gave him a little better time in certain situations and he made pretty good reads, got rid of the ball. Still got some work to do. It was nice to see him get a run there for a touchdown, because he’s gotten faster. He’s worked a lot on his speed in the last year.”
The Beavers scored on all six of their first-half possessions to take a 48-0 lead. They turned three straight Woodrow turnovers into 21 points, including Dwight Fuller’s 25-yard fumble return for a touchdown as part of a 28-point first quarter.
“It’s tough on the other team when that happens,” Simon said. “It’s tough to win when you do that.”
Woodrow (0-3) turned the ball over five times in all.
“Turnovers, injuries, young kids playing. It’s just those things,” Woodrow coach Street Sarrett said. “You’ve got to protect that ball. We didn’t and it’s sad.
“We had some key injuries and played some young kids and couldn’t get anything going against a good ballclub.”
Junior Keynan Cook was injured at the end of a play with 5:45 left in the first quarter. The game was stopped for about 25 minutes and Cook was taken away in an ambulance.
“He’s fine. Just precaution. I hope he’s all right,” Sarrett said. “The trainers seemed to think he was all right, but they were just making sure everything was good with him.”
The second half was played under eight-minute quarters, with a rolling clock in the fourth.
Woodrow avoided the shutout when a Bluefield snap was downed in the end zone with 4:56 left to play.
Devin Jett had an interception and Christian Burks had a fumble recovery for the Flying Eagles.
Woodrow is scheduled to travel to Morgantown next Friday but that game is likely to be canceled due to Monongalia County’s status on the Covid-19 metrics map.
Bluefield, meanwhile, gets a rare high school football rematch with Princeton at Hunnicutt Stadium.
Bluefield 48, Woodrow Wilson 2
Bluefield................28 20 0 0 — 48
Woodrow Wilson... 0 0 0 2 — 2
First quarter
B — Ryker Brown 7 pass from Carson Deeb (Jackson Wills kick), 7:44.
B — Deeb 2 run (Wills kick), 4:28.
B — Dwight Fuller 25 fumble return (Wills kick), 3:28.
B — Brandon Wiley 52 pass from Deeb (Wills kick), 2:18.
Second quarter
B — Jacorian Green 65 pass from Deeb (Wills kick), 10:08.
B — Green 18 pass from Deeb (kick failed), 5:13.
B — Chance Johnson 36 pass from Brown (Wills kick), 0:17
Fourth quarter
WW — Safety, bad snap downed in end zone, 4:56.
