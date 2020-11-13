BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield High School football team is expected to advance to the quarterfinals of the Class AA playoffs without playing tonight’s game.
The Beavers opponent, Clay County, apparently did not practice all week.
Late Thursday night it started to appear likely that the Panthers were not planning to make the trip down to Mercer County.
The decision was not official as of press time but the evidence was mounting with many posts on social media.
The Clay County football Twitter account posted a message that said “I wouldn’t trade my guys for any other guys. I am so proud of each person that has anything to do with our team. The alarm sounds tomorrow, but we will be ready when our turn comes again. Thank you seniors for everything you have meant to our program.”
The Panthers Twitter account additionally posted a photo of the empty locker room and said “An empty locker room. Just a terrible feeling. Glad to have been part of it.”
Senior Riley Perkins, the son of Clay County head coach Jason Nichols, posted on Twitter a message that included “since freshman year we’ve had adversity after adversity and tonight another one hit hard. We finally make the playoffs and we are forced to forfeit.”
Friday’s scheduled game would have been the first-ever meeting between the schools and is now the first playoff game that Bluefield has ever won by forfeit. The Beavers only other forfeit victory occurred in regular season game against Williamson in 1926.
The No. 2 Bluefield will (5-1) advance to the quarterfinals where they will host No. 10 North Marion (6-3) which advanced with a forfeit win as well.
That was the third game to be decided Thursday that they wouldn’t be played. The other two games featured Class AA teams in Mineral County which decided that they would not be able play Sunday as the county was worsening on the COVID-19 metrics map.
The first round game would have marked the return to the field for the Beavers after not playing since October 23 against Oak Hill. That lull will have to be pushed back yet another week thanks to the apparent forfeiture of tonight’s game by Clay County.
The Beavers have played a difficult schedule with five of their six regular season games coming against Class AAA opponents in preparation for the playoffs.
Under 35-year head coach Fred Simon,Bluefield has advanced to the playoffs 23 times and won five state titles. The last three years the Beavers have advanced to the state championship game in Wheeling winning in 2017.
During the last two weeks of the regular season without games the Beavers spent all of their time at practicing focusing on themselves in preparation for the playoffs.
