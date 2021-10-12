GARDNER — The Bluefield High School football team racked up 417 yards total offense en route to a 66-0 victory over home standing PikeView on Monday night.
Amir Hairston led all Beavers rushers with 137 yards on four carries, including scoring runs of 55 and 28 yards.
Jamel Floyd rushed for 46 yards, including a 22-yard scoring run. Gerrard Wade had a 16-yard touchdown run and Marquice Saunders had a 13-yard scoring run.
Bluefield quarterback Ryker Brown completed six of seven passing attempts for 118 yards, including a pair of touchdown passes.
Jacorian Green led all receivers with three catches for 98 yards, hauling in touchdown receptions of 56 and 18 yards.
PikeView (1-5) was confined to 89 yards total offense by the suffocating Bluefield defense.
The Beavers (1-2) will travel to Tazewell on Friday night.
ickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.