BLUEFIELD — Four fumble recoveries by the opportunistic defense of the Bluefield High School football team gave the Beavers all the momentum they needed to win their Class AA quarterfinal game.
No. 2 Bluefield (7-1) jumped out to a 19-7 lead after the first quarter and held No. 10 North Marion (6-4) to only a field goal over the remaining 36 minutes to emerge victorious, 33-10, on Friday night at Mitchell Stadium.
“In games like this you like to get a good start, not have to battle from behind and I think it helped us because they’re well coached and I was very concerned coming in,” said Bluefield head coach Fred Simon.
On the third play from scrimmage Jacorian Green stripped the North Marion ball carrier of the football to set up the Bluefield offense in great field position. Six plays later Jacob Martin found the end zone from 24 yards out for his first of two scores on the night.
On its next drive, North Marion was forced into punting the ball. Brandon Wiley caught it at the Huskies 48-yard line and broke free of one tackle before using his speed to score.
Bluefield kept the momentum on its side as it forced a fumble on the next defensive series and Gillis Walker scooped it up for the Beavers.
“My eyes are on the carrier making sure that the ball is not coming out… If it wasn’t for my teammates I wouldn’t have been able to pick up the ball,” Walker said.
The senior gathered in another fumble early in the second quarter.
A fourth fumble was recovered by DJ Fuller in the fourth quarter as the defenders were able to successful get to be where they needed to be so they could strip the ball free.
“I think we were quick and maybe the quickness helped us to get to where we could make a play,” Simon said.
Turning the ball over four times has not been the usual for North Marion but the fumbles slowed down the offense with a pair of them coming on run that would have resulted in first downs.
“We’ve been really fortunate all year to take care of the ball but they got after it a lot more than the rest of the teams we played,” said North Marion head coach Daran Hays.
Late in the first quarter the Huskies got good field position on a punt return from Tariq Miller and then on fourth down from the 25-yard line he caught a jump ball from Brody Hall and scored.
The Beavers defense allowed only its second touchdown in 12 quarters.
Just 16 seconds after that score Ryker Brown was in the end zone for the Beavers, having caught a slant passes and racing through the defense for a 50-yard score.
The only other points for North Marion came in the fourth quarter on a 20-yard field goal by Malachi Funkhouser.
Bluefield held North Marion to 97 yards of offense in the second half and 263 for the game.
Hall threw for 137 yards with Miller catching five passes for 96 yards.
The Huskies weren’t able to break off big plays rushing the ball with Hunter Kuhn toting 11 times for 67 yards and Gavan Lemley getting 36 yards on the ground after the senior was hurt late in the third quarter.
Bluefield has been a pass-oriented team this year but found most of its success running the ball for 205 yards Friday night.
The unbalanced I-formation threw a wrench in the game plan of the Huskies and was able to put together long drives that resulted in touchdowns while chewing up the game clock.
“We’ve run it in the past and we thought we needed to do it. So it was a combination of coaches coming together and figuring out that may help us and I think it did,” Simon said.
Martin led the Beavers with 94 yards on the ground on just seven carries including runs of 24 and 42 yards. The senior running back and linebacker scored a second touchdown in the four quarter on a 6-yard run.
“I can’t do nothing without the line. As long as the line do something I can do something,” Martin said.
The Beavers’ leading rusher for the season Jaeon Flack added a 25-yard score in the third quarter after quarterback Carson Deeb found Juwaun Green for a 17-yard gain on fourth down. Flack had 55 yards rushing to bring his season total to 447 and six scored.
Deeb threw for 123 yards and only attempted three passes in the second half while Bluefield focused on rushing the ball.
“We just had to run down the clock and put points on the board, that’s all we had to do cause we knew they were a tough team coming into this week and we just had to play harder than them,” Martin said.
Wiley only had one catch for five yards but was able to carry the ball five times for 26 yards including converting a fourth down on the Beavers’ first drive. Brown finished with three catches for 62 yards and Jacorian Green had 39 yards receiving on three receptions.
After having been off for a pair of weeks and then the first round game being delayed (which the Beavers won handily) the team knew they needed to improve for the quarterfinal — and they did.
“This week we all came together as a team and played our heart out,” Walker said.
Bluefield advances to the semifinals at Mitchell Stadium where it will face a familiar foe in No. 6 Fairmont Senior Saturday at 4 p.m. The Polar Bears mauled Independence 43-15.
This will mark the fourth consecutive season Bluefield and Fairmont Senior have collided in the Class AA playoffs.
at Mitchell Stadium
North Marion… 7 0 0 3 — 10
Bluefield………19 0 7 7 — 33
Scoring
First Quarter
B — Jacob Martin 24-yard run (kick missed) 7:18
B — Brandon Wiley 48-yard punt return (Jackson Wills kick) 6:06
NM — Tariq Miller 25-yard pass from Brody Hall (Malachi Funkhouser kick) 58.8
B — Ryker Brown 50-yard pass from Carson Deeb (kick missed) 42.5
Third Quarter
B — Jaeon Flack 25-yard run (Wills kick) 2:47
Fourth Quarter
NM — Funkhouser 20-yard field goal 6:58
B — Jacob Martin 6-yard run (Wills kick) 6:09
Team Statistics
First downs: NM 12; B 10. Rush-Yards: NM 33-126; B 30-205. Pass yards: NM 137; B 123. Comp-Art-Int: NM 11-20-0; B 8-19-0. Fumbles-lost: NM 4-4; B 0-0. Penalty-Yards: NM 1-100; B 8-80. Punts-Avg: NM 2-42; B 3-36.33.
Individual Statistics
Rushing yards: NM Hunter Kuhn 11-61, Gavan Lemley 13-36, Brody Hall 8-22, Tariq Miller 1-1; B Jacob Martin 7-94, Jaeon Flack 10-55, Brandon Wiley 5-26, Amir Hairston 6-24, Jacorian Green 1-7, Carson Deeb 1-2.
Passing: NM Brody Hall 11-20-1 td-137-0 int; B Carson Deeb 8-19-1 td-123-0 int.
Receiving: NM Tariq Miller 5-96, Garret Conway 4-29, Hunter Kuhn 1-8, Jarrett Reed 1-4; B Ryker Brown 3-62, Jacorian Green 3-39, Juwaun Green 1-17, Brandon Wiley 1-5.
Turnovers: NM none; B Jacorian Green fumble recovery, Gillis Walker two fumble recoveries, DJ Fuller fumble recovery.
Field Goals: NM Funkhouser 20; B none.
