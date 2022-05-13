Nancy Lee (Mullins) Stover, 83, of Parkersburg (formerly of Welch, WV), passed into her Savior's arms on May 10, 2022 at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born December 13, 1938 in Big Jenny, WV to the late Roby and Mae Deel Mullins. Nancy graduated from Pineville High School in 1956. In Au…