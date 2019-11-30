FAIRMONT — Remember the name Jacorian Green. It was his fumble recovery at the two-yard line that kept a crucial Bluefield drive alive and led to a touchdown. Keep in mind Garrett “Buster” Jordan, whose recovery of a ricocheting on-onside kick attempt halted what could have been a serious Fairmont Polar Bear bid to reclaim the game in the fourth period.
At venerable East-West Stadium, a rock-solid remnant of decades past that continues, like Mitchell Stadium, to echo with the deeds of past and present heroes, two of the best teams in all of West Virginia put on a show that fans will long remember and Beaver faithful will forever treasure.
To get it done, a never-stop-working coaching staff and a team that has built its season on a mission to honor No. 5, L’il Tony Webster, pieced together an eye-popping five scores in one six-possession stretch to earn one of the program’s biggest wins. There were heroes a-plenty.
Put Jaheim House on the clutch performer list, as the rangy 6-4 wideout played highwire and plucked a pair of high-wire Carson Deeb passes out of the chilly Mab whose dazzling sidelines runs and good hands accounted for a dramatic 68-yard score and a vital 26-yard touchdown.
A “must mention” would be sizzling senior J J Davis, he of the team-leading 151 rushing yards and a heart-stopping interception inside the 5-yard line that also stopped the Polar Bears at a juncture when the (at the time) unbeaten FHS juggernaut may have put the visiting Beavers in a precarious position. It was also Davis, with a must-have 11-yard first down run inside the four-minute mark, that likely put the game on ice.
And never forget Shawn Mitchell. A 5-4 (same height as Napoleon) junior ruled the battlefield in the fourth quarter with three sacks of FHS quarterback Gage Michael in a three-minute span and had a true Hollywood moment at as time ran out.
Mitchell, a leading tackler for Bluefield all season, showed his versatility with an interception he returned 35 yards for a touchdown, darting around and leaping over tacklers to score as time ran out for the arch-rival Polar Bears, whose 26-game winning streak vanished under an avalanche of Beaver big plays.
“It (the final six-pointer) was amazing,” beamed Mitchell, a hard-hitting defender and running back whose Beaver Pride is second to none.
He said, “I had been able to make some plays late in the game and that really helped us contain them (Polar Bears) and then to be able to finish off the game like that was something I will always remember. When I got my hands on the ball, saw my blockers and watched the tacklers, I just said to myself ‘I have got to score – I can’t get tackled, I have to get this ball in the end zone and finish this game with a touchdown.’ It was a great feeling to cross that goal and know we had come together as a team to win this game and get back to Wheeling.”
All along, the steady play of Deeb, a coolly efficient junior passer who has compiled a dazzling 32-touchdown, 2,596-yard season through the first 13 games in one of the most impressive aerial efforts in the storied history of Bluefield Beaver football.
Davis overcame several bumps bruises, shaking them off after halftime to continue his role as a team leader both on and off the field.
“We played hard tonight,” he said quietly after the game. “The Lord helped us, He took care of us, but he did not give us the victory. He put the opportunity there for us to go out and do our jobs. A lot of people stepped up.”
Like the secondary, which stitched together a blanket late in the game that tucked in the Fairmont receivers so tightly that Michael, a player with tremendous heart and great talent, was unable to locate a target while running from Mitchell’s relentless pursuit.
Kaulin Parris, with booming punts, deep kickoffs, extra points and a field goal, continued to play his important role for the now 12-1 Bluefield gridiron group.
“I am so proud of this team,” noted Fred Simon, whose BHS squad will be heading to Wheeling for the December 6 state title showdown. “We will enjoy this win for a few hours but our job is not finished. We have a hard week of practice coming, a chance to play for the state championship. That’s all any team can ask for and we have that opportunity. We thank the Lord for it and will try to do our best to bring a title back to Bluefield.”
