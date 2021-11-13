POINT PLEASANT — Ryker Brown passed for 175 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 61 yards and two more and the Bluefield High School football team rolled to a 44-20 win over homesteading Point Pleasant in the first round of the WVSSAC Class AA playoffs, on Saturday.
The No. 14 Beavers (6-3) trailed 7-3 headed into the second quarter after the third-seeded Big Blacks (9-2) initiated scoring with a Gavin Jeffers 22-yard touchdown run capped by an Elicia Woods kick with 8:50 remaining in the opening period.
The Beavers — who’d failed to convert a single first down in the opening quarter, turned the tables in the second stanza.
Bluefield scored three unanswered touchdowns while the ‘D’ closed ranks on the Blacks’ offense. Brown scored both of his 1-yard scoring plunges that quarter. Amir Hairston exploded for an 82-yard scoring scramble with 0:47 remaining in the half which gave Bluefield the 24-7 edge at intermission.
The Beavers bumped it to 30-7 on Brown’s 54-yard scoring strike to Jaeon Flack to open the second half.
Wills’ extra point kick failed — the only one of his six PAT attempts on the day that did not connect — and Point Pleasant got scoring runs of 8 and 4 yards from quarterback Evan Roach to close it to 30-20 after Woods missed one of her two extra point kicks that period.
Brown’s 53-yard touchdown pass to Jacorian Green set the tone for the fourth quarter, putting Bluefield up 37-20. A 12-yard Hairston touchdown run with 4:04 left to play sealed scoring for the day after Wells’ kick. The Beavers’ ‘D’ cut off the Big Blacks’ offense for the entire fourth quarter.
Bluefield had 388 yards total offense to 271 for Point Pleasant, which had only nine passing yards.
Roach led Point Pleasant with 190 yards rushing while Gavin Jeffers added 69 yards on the ground.
Bluefield will travel to face No. 6 seed North Marion in next week’s second round.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
