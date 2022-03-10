CHAPMANVILLE — The streak remains unbroken.
The Bluefield High School boys basketball team earned their 11th consecutive trip to the WVSSAC Class AA state tournament, defeating Chapmanville 51-42 in Thursday night’s co-regional championship game at Chapmanville Regional.
Caleb Fuller led Bluefield with a game-high 18 points while also putting forth sterling defensive effort.
Chance Johnson had a strong senior showing for Bluefield, scoring 12 points with double figure rebounds. He also factored off the scoresheet with high-energy contributions on both ends of the floor, with a flurry of deflections and disruptions that resulted in Tigers turnovers.
RJ Hairston scored 10 points and coralled double-figure rebounds for the Beavers (19-5). Ja’eon Flack scored four points but retained a handle on the ball for the Beavers
Chapmanville 6-foot-6 sophomore Zion Blevins finished with 16 points while Devon Workman added 11 points. Sam Leslie added 10 points.
Chapmanville Regional ended its season at 13-9 overall.
Bluefield will advance to face an opponent to be announced at next week’s WVSSAC Class AAA state boys basketball tournament at the Charleston Civic Center, in Charleston.
