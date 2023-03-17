CHARLESTON — It’s a numbers game — two and three are working to be one — as in Number 1.
When Bluefield (19-7) and Chapmanville (21-3) tip off Friday at 7:15 p.m. in the AA semifinal bracket of the state basketball tournament, No. 2 and No. 3 both already know what it’s like to be in the “survive and advance” grouping. The Tigers led by 16 points in the third period before Ravenswood rallied to come within two in the third stanza and held on for a 49-43 win.
Bluefield piled up a 27-point third quarter advantage against Wheeling Central Catholic and then survived a state tournament-record 13 three-pointers, winning 76-68.
Neither Chapmanville nor Bluefield trailed although there was a tie score early in each game.
“Chapmanville is an outstanding team,” says Bluefield High School coach Buster Large. “We have played them once (on Feb. 7 the Beavers won 74-63 in the Par-Mar Shootout event) but one of their key players was injured. The Tigers are healthy now and I feel sure they are motivated and anxious to play us again.”
A balanced attack was enough to garner the victory for the Beavers Wednesday as all five starters hit double figures including Caleb Fuller (21), Will Looney (17), RJ Hairston (13 points/15 rebounds/7 assists), Kam Ron Gore (12), and Sencere Fields (11).
Chapmanville also had a nice balance sheet, with a trio of high scorers including both Sal Dean and Zion Blevins with 14 points each. Dean, similar to the Beavers’ Hairston, pulled in 13 rebounds, as well. Brody Dalton added 12 points for the winning Tigers. Dean is a dandy point guard (20-plus points per game average) and floor leader while Blevins is a 6-7 tower of power in the middle. Dalton is 6-5, a key to the Tiger success and it was his injury that affected the first meeting between the two teams.
As BHS assistant Jody Fuller says, “With Dalton back in the lineup, Chapmanville is a better team, and they were good to begin with.”
Brad Napier’s Tigers have been highly rated and many think Chapmanville could easily be rated the best team in the AA ranks. Bluefield has been No. 1 at times and dropped only slightly thanks to a rugged schedule.
These two promise to put on a battle royale and it will all be in prime time.
