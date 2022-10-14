TAZEWELL — Last week, Tazewell won it’s ‘Backyard Brawl’ with Richlands for the second year in a row.
If legendary Bluefield Daily Telegraph sports editor Stubby Currence coined a nickname for the Beavers’ gridiron rivalry with Tazewell, it is — at least, momentarily — obscured by time.
Suffice it to say that it is a game that Bulldogs head coach J’me Harris and his talented team would very much like to win.
The Beavers (2-5) will do their utmost to disappoint Tazewell (4-3) when the two teams collide at Mitchell Stadium in tonight’s interstate showdown.
Coming off last week’s 56-37 triumph at Ernie Hicks Stadium, the Bulldogs are upbeat but by no means giddy.
“It’s always great when you get a win against [Richlands],” said Harris. “It wasn’t our best game. It wasn’t our best outing. But we made enough plays on offense and defense and special teams on the road to get a win in the district.”
Harris’ program would like to shore up its regional spot in the Class 2 playoffs and any win is welcome. Any win over Bluefield under any circumstance is a prestige win for Tazewell. Harris anticipates that under present circumstances, the Beavers will be as dangerous as ever.
“I know they’ve got a lot of hopes that if they can win out, they can go 5-5 and make the playoffs. I think I read somewhere that there’s like an 80-some-percent chance they can make the playoffs if they do that,” Harris said.
“It looks like they’re playing a lot of young guys. Losing [Amir] Hairston for the season really hurt them. He’s one of those once-in-a-generation type players — a big-time back with Division I looks as a junior,” he said.
The Tazewell skipper has been very impressed with Bluefield quarterback Caleb Fuller, as well as well as the manner that RJ Hairston and Gerard Wade have stepped up in the absence of their star running back.
“I think [Fuller] does a really good job running their offense. He’s a multi-sport athlete and very levelheaded. [RJ Hairston] is a very dynamic player at wideout and the Wade kid is going a good job stepping in at running back. He’s made some good plays for them,” Harris said.
Led by quarterback Carter Creasy, the Bulldogs have scored 84 points over the last two weeks. He passed for a school-record 408 yards versus Richlands, also tying his own record with six touchdowns in that game.
“We’ve had some other guys step up. Kaizon Taylor has played real well lately. Logan McDonald is coming off a career-high eight receptions and a career-high 144 yards. Logan tied the school record last week with three touchdown receptions in a game,” Harris said.
The head coach’s son, Cassius Harris, continues to rewrite the VHSL record books. Against Richlands he posted his 11th 100-yard receiving game of his career. He is now 8th all-time in all VHSL classifications with 182 career receptions. He remains committed to the University of Richmond.
The Beavers (2-5) have had it rough, but last week’s 48-34 win at PikeView showed that they aren’t done with this season yet. Squeaking into the Class AA playoffs may seem a long shot, but it is by no means ‘magical thinking’ at this stage.
“There’s always that chance. But you’ve got to win out. So we have to take them one at a time,” said Bluefield head coach Fred Simon.
“This week it’s Tazewell. Our last three games are awful tough, but hopefully we can pull it off. and it won’t be an easy task, either.”
“They’re similar to us in a way. They have a [good] passing attack, they can run the ball and they put a lot of points on the board. They’ve got speed, they’ve got size and they’re a very tough opponent to have to defend,” said Simon, who scouted the Richlands and Grundy game films.
One of the definite bright spots has been Fuller’s response to the adversity faced by the Beavers this season. Fuller’s athleticism has been elegantly self-evident in basketball and baseball for years now, but his senior leadership in football has been forged in fire.
“I think he always gives it everything he’s got. Whether it’s offense or defense or special teams or whatever. He’s a fine young man and I enjoy coaching him,” Simon said.
Coach Harris expects Mitchell Stadium to be every bit as much hostile territory tonight as when Graham occupies it. Fortunately, the Bulldogs have increasingly flourished in hostile environs.
“We were tested early with a rough season schedule. We played Graham, we played Riverheads and we had a long road trip to Colonial Heights. We’re hoping those tough tests have led us to be battle-tested and we can make this playoff push down the stretch,” Harris said.
“We weathered the storm the last two weeks. We beat Grundy during the hurricane and beat Richlands at Ernie Hicks Stadium. We’ve just got to control the controllables and keep playing hard,” he said.
