GARDNER — With fill-in personnel all over the lineup, it was up to Bluefield quarterback Caleb Fuller to make a difference on Friday night at PikeView High School.
The senior signal-caller threw for 159 yards and two scores, and added two rushing touchdowns as the Beavers from Bluefield got back on the winning track with a 48-34 victory over the Panthers.
Fuller’s offense was capably supported by a Beavers defense that was in mid season form, ready with an answer for each PikeView drive — and there were a lot of them.
“Our players battle,” said Bluefield head coach Fred Simon as he paused beside the on-field postgame huddle. “I’m happy to see them smile, and see good things happen to them.”
It was a marked turnaround from last week’s defeat and fourth-quarter meltdown that resulted in the ejection of two Bluefield players. But the Beavers came out ready to play on this chilly Friday evening.
Fuller said, “We know PikeView’s got a good team, and we had to play our best ball to beat them. … We’ve battled all year, through adversity, and it was good to get the win tonight.”
PikeView head coach Jason Spears talked about facing unbeaten James Monroe on Monday and Bluefield four days later.
“We had to have a gut check this week,” Spears said. “But the boys battled the whole game. They played strong the first half. They executed very well.”
“I’ll put all our defensive woes on me,” the coach said. “There’s things I should have changed. All I ask my boys to go out and do is to play hard, and execute, and to whatever you can do to win a ballgame. and they did.”
Less than two minutes into the game, Bluefield (2-5) put the first points on the board with a 39-yard touchdown pass from Fuller to R.J. Hairston.
PikeView (2-4) controlled the ball for the next five minutes and closed within 8-6 on a scoring toss from Peyton Greer to Anderson Wenning. The two-point conversion attempt was intercepted, however, by Bluefield’s Kieran Smith.
Scoring runs by Bluefield’s Gerard Wade and Fuller threatened to make the contest a runaway, but PikeView got the final points of the first half on a five-yard surge by Austin Shrewsbury, and a last-second pass interception by Braiden Mullins, to produce a 24-12 score at the break.
Spears said that at halftime, “I told them, ‘Boys, we’re still in the game. We’re still battling.’ … This is what we want. I want them to battle. Whatever the final result is, you finish strong.”
The Panthers held onto the ball for almost all of the first 10 minutes of the third quarter and scored the only points of the period, on a 1-yard run by Peyton Mounts, to pull within six points. That’s as close as they would get.
The Beavers scored on an 11-yard run by Fuller and a 14-yard Fuller pass to Braden Fong. Fong came into the game at quarterback late, in relief of Fuller, and scored the Beavers’ final touchdown on a 4-yard run in the final minute.
PikeView secured the final points 32 seconds later on Peyton Mounts’ run and Chase Mounts’ two-point conversion reception.
Fuller said, “We actually had two receivers out tonight. We had to get used to the timing with the new guys, but we settled in there, and got used to it in the second half.”
Wade needed only seven carries to rack up 104 yards for Bluefield.
For the Panthers, Greer threw for 135 yards, and Nathan Riffe accounted for 91 receiving yards. Peyton Mounts carried the ball 23 times for 87 yards.
PikeView has an open date next week, then will host Wyoming East on Oct. 21 in Gardner for homecoming. The Beavers finish up the season with three straight home games at Mitchell Stadium, beginning with a visit from Tazewell next Friday night.
Fuller said, “With this win against PikeView, we can take this energy and throw it into the next three games we’ve got.”
At PikeView High School
Bluefield …….. 16 8 0 16 — 48
PikeView ……. 6 6 6 16 — 34
First Quarter
Blfd — R.J. Hairston 39 pass from Caleb Fuller (Gerard Wade run), 10:56
PV — Anderson Wenning 7 pass from Peyton Greer (pass intercepted), 6:13
Blfd — Wade 22 run (Wade run), 3:39
Second Quarter
Blfd — Fuller 3 run (Braden Fong pass from Fuller), 9:56
PV — Austin Shrewsbury 5 run (run failed), 1:24
Third Quarter
PV — Peyton Mounts 1 run (kick wide), 2:03
Fourth Quarter
Blfd — Fuller 11 run (Fuller run), 10:31
Blfd — Braden Fong 14 pass from Fuller (Wade run), 6:05
PV — Nathan Riffe 33 pass from Greer (Brian Huggins run), 4:04
Blfd — Braden Fong 4 run (Josiah Campbell passs from Fong), 0:52
PV — P. Mounts 4 run (Chase Mounts pass from Greer), 0:20
