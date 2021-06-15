COAL CITY — Bluefield’s Class AA, Region III series opener at Independence, which was originally slated to be played at Coal City on Monday, was postponed until Tuesday due to sloppy field conditions at Independence’s home field.
The game is slated to be played at Independence tonight. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.
Game Two of the best-of-three series will be played on Wednesday at Bowen Field in Bluefield, also with a 6 p.m. start.
If necessary, a third game will be played Thursday at Independence.
