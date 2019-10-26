OAK HILL — A little late arriving on the scene, Bluefield wasted little time getting ignited.
With the 7 p.m. kick delayed for about 20 minutes, the Class AA No. 8 Beavers warmed up, held Oak Hill on a three-and-out to open the game, then scored on their second play from scrimmage — a 51-yard burst from J.J. Davis — at the 10:44 mark. The Davis score was one of three TDs on the night for the senior, who carried 15 times for 202 yards as the Beavers led 41-0 before the Red Devils logged two late six-pointers for a final count of 41-13 on a rain-soaked night on Red Devil Field at John P. Duda Stadium.
The first Davis score was followed by a 1-yard Davis TD burst with 3:18 left in the quarter, and Bluefield’s Carson Deeb connected with Jahiem House on a beautiful 60-yard pass play that left the visitors firmly in control, 20-0, as the first quarter wound down.
“You always want ways to improve,” said veteran Bluefield head coach Fred Simon, whose team won its fifth straight game to improve to 7-1 as it continued a run-up to what it hopes is another deep playoff run. “I thought our line did a better job of blocking in the second half.
“You’d always love to be undefeated, but we lost to a good football team (a 20-14 setback to Lord Botetourt, Va. in mid-September) As long as you keep improving ...”
Oak Hill head coach Jason Blankenship said his team gave Bluefield a tougher battle than it had in recent years. In 2018, Bluefield won the regular season matchup 49-6. Less than a month later, they dispatched the Red Devils 56-7 in the first round of the playoffs.
In Bluefield’s run to a state title in 2017, the Beavers easily handled Oak Hill 74-7 in the regular season.
“That’s the best we’ve played them competitive-wise in a long time,” said Blankenship. “Our kids were excited to play the game.
“They didn’t quit for four quarters, and that’s all I can ask.”
A 6-yard score from Davis, followed by the PAT kick by Kaulin Parris, gave Bluefield a 27-0 lead at the intermission, then the Beavers got TDs from Brandon Wiley (a 2-yard pass from Deeb) and Jaeon Flack (11-yard run) to go up 41-0.
The Red Devils avoided the shutout when normal lineman David Moore-Cosby bulled into the end zone on a 1-yard run and teammate Ethan Vargo-Thomas drilled the PAT kick to make it 41-7 with 1:39 left.
Oak Hill’s Nathan Humphrey recovered a Bluefield fumble on the ensuing kick, and teammate Omar Lewis turned in a solid second-effort along the Bluefield sideline and logged a 17-yard gallop for another Oak Hill TD with less than a minute remaining.
Bluefield (7-1) hosts James Monroe next Friday. The Mavericks are “always scrappy,” said Simon. “They play hard.”
Oak Hill (2-7) has a bye next week before closing out the season at home against Westside on Nov. 8.
“We’ll give them a couple days off, then we want to make sure to go out with a win for the seniors.”
Bluefield 41, Oak Hill 13
B (6-1): 20 7 7 7 — 41
OH (2-6): 0 0 0 13 — 13
First quarter
B: J.J. Davis 51 run (Kaulin Parris kick), 7-0, 10:44
B: Davis 1 run (Parris kick), 14-0, 3:18
B: Jahiem House 60 pass from Carson Deeb (kick failed), 20-0
Second quarter
B: Davis 6 run (Parris kick), 27-0, 8:58
Third quarter
B: Brandon Wiley 2 pass from Deeb (Parris kick), 34-0, 7:54
Fourth quarter
B: Jaeon Flack 11 run (Parris kick), 41-0, 8:50
OH: David Moore-Cosby 1 run (Ethan Vargo-Thomas kick), 41-7, 1:39
OH: Omar Lewis 17 run (pass failed), 41-13, 0:43.8
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — B: J.J. Davis 15-202-3, Jacon Flack 12-62-1, Ryker Brown 2-19. OH: Jarrett McFall 6-16, Te-amo Shelton 8-26, Logan Frantz 10-23, Leonard Farrow 2-16, Omar Lewis 7-39-1, David Moore-Cosby 2-5-1, Cade Maynor 1-(-5).
PASSING — B: Carson Deeb 9-15-0-121-2, R. Brown 1-1-0-6-0. OH: Maynor 12-22-0-71-0.
RECEIVING — B: Shawn Mitchell 1-14, Brandon Wiley 1-2-1, Jahiem House 2-78-1, Gaige Sisk 1-6, Jacorian Green 2-5, Juwaun Green 3-20. OH: Braxton Hall 5-43, Leonard Farrow 4-22, Toby Giles 2-2, Omar Lewis 1-4.
TAKEAWAYS — B: Sean Martin (FR). OH: Nathan Humphrey (FR).
